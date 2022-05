EL CERRITO (KPIX) -- Another Bay Area home has sold for more than $1 million over the asking price.A home in El Cerrito was listed at $1.295 million and, after 10 days on the market, it sold for $2.45 million -- $1.155 million over the asking price.The home received 11 offers ranging from $205,000 to $1.155 million over the asking price, according to a Compass spokesperson."It was a mid-century modern. The mid-century modern has a following around the Bay Area," said listing agent Kevin Tannahill. "It was a unique home, which is what drove the price up."Another factor that likely...

