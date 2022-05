WESTERLY — If small, medium and large somehow don't do it, you may be in luck. Starbucks, where the terms tall, grande, and venti are used, is headed for Granite Street. On Tuesday the Planning Board granted unanimous approval of the company's preliminary plans for a new 2,410- square-foot Starbucks restaurant with a drive-through window and 21 parking spaces at 156 Granite St., the former site of Chen's Village Restaurant. The former Chen's building will be torn down as part of the project. The property is at the intersection of Granite and John streets.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 10 HOURS AGO