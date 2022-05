ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - The season is about to get underway at Arnolds Park Amusement Park. According to our news partner KUOO Radio, the park will open for the season Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. The park’s CEO, Jon Pausley, says several renovations are still underway, but the...

ARNOLDS PARK, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO