Missouri daycare worker admits she threw child across room after years of denials

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Hayes
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. ( KTVI ) — A daycare video of a child thrown across a room like a ragdoll went viral when FOX 2 first exposed it in 2019.

Wilma Brown had pleaded not guilty and denied responsibility until Friday, May 13, 2022.

Even when investigators showed her the video of herself, Brown was documented as saying, “That’s not what happened.” Brown tried to explain the injury to the 3-year-old child’s head and the required surgical staples by writing a note to the parents saying, “She fall.”

Brown then went into hiding after she was charged with felony child abuse. North County Cooperative Police officers later caught her.

Years later, she pleaded guilty to felony child abuse. She must serve a minimum of five years behind bars under Missouri’s child abuse statute.

St. Louis County Prosecutor spokesman Chris King was in the courtroom.

“We saw in court today, this defendant struggled a little bit to say, ‘Yes, I did this horrible thing,'” he said. “Guilty pleas are made possible by good detective work and good prosecutor work. We were going to trial on Monday. If we didn’t have a case, we wouldn’t have a guilty plea. By admitting guilt, that’s an important step along the way to turning her life around.”

Brown was allowed to leave court Friday and will turn herself in to authorities on June 20. She had no comment.

Brown’s assault happened at a north St. Louis County center that, at the time, was called Brighter Day Care and Preschool. Missouri regulators revoked the center’s license after the assault.

Today, the location is open under a different name. The center’s attorney told FOX 2 that the new center is “a separate and distinct entity.”

Comments / 12

Jackie Mc Daniel
4d ago

the daycare my kids were in was had been giving them benadryl to make them all sleep. I would have never dreamed it. I loved them. I moved out of state and got news from the authorities that they needed to be taken to the dr to have liver tests done because they had been given the benadryl daily. thank God my kids were ok

Reply
10
Misty Kulpeksa
3d ago

You can bet that wasn’t the first time she did something like that either, she just got caught this time.

Reply
14
Veronica Smith
3d ago

I say that daycare worker needs more than 5 years bc children are very prescious and do not ever deserve it.

Reply
11
