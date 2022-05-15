City of Silvis recognizes local Lions Club President for St. Jude’s fundraiser

GALESBURG, Ill. — Three weeks ago, residents of Galesburg got the news they'd been waiting for: Hawthorne Pool would only be closing temporarily. The Galesburg City Council had previously considered closing the 80-year-old pool for good because it did not have the budget for the numerous, expensive repairs the building needs.
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The I-74 bike and pedestrian path has been open to the public since April 27, but Wednesday was the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher and Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati came together to celebrate the new bike and pedestrian path. The two mayors thanked...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Regional Development Authority Board, which holds the license to the Rhythm City Casino, has approved 77 community grant awards, totaling $1,950,802 in gambling proceeds to support area nonprofit, civic, and governmental organizations. $250,000 will be paid as multi-cycle commitments to Humility Housing and Service, Inc. for an affordable housing project ($125,000) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center for their Putnam Reimagined project ($125,000) to complete awards from the fall, 2021 grants cycle.
Friends and family of Ron Wheeler want to help Ron and his family with financial expenses incurred from his recent diagnosis with Stage 4 Metastatic Hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer). The Ron Wheeler Benefit will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Geneseo Moose Lodge, 1025...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities can look forward to an entire summer of blues concerts leading up to the Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s Blues Fest 2022 to be held September 16-17 at LeClaire Park in Davenport. Kevin Burt is the Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s Artist in Residence. Burt...
The many, many friends, family and co-workers of Cecilia O’Brien are mourning the sudden passing of the 61-year-old Quad Cities community leader. O’Brien, 61, Moline, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at UnityPoint — Trinity Hospital, Rock Island, after a short battle with cancer. She had been diagnosed just six weeks earlier, her sister Melita Tunnicliff said Sunday.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits are teaming up with ImpactLife for the ‘Out for Blood’ competition. The River Bandits are competing against the Peoria Chiefs to see which team can recruit the most blood donors. ImpactLife serves 125 hospitals across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and...
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A women-owned business in Galesburg was the first recipient of a grant from four new programs. In late February Galesburg City Council approved four new programs the city aimed at attracting diverse businesses. At its May 2 meeting, it awarded the first grant for women and minority-owned start-up businesses.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet “Bella“!. Jill Dynes with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue features the 2-year-old pitbull female who has been relocated from Oklahoma. Watch the interview to learn more about the pet you needs a forever home and how to support both the animals, the shelter and how to step up to joins their fostering program.
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Seniors at Bettendorf High School are getting the chance to walk down memory lane before they walk across the stage to receive their high school diplomas. A “Graduation Walk” was held for former students of Grant Wood Elementary School Tuesday. The soon-to-be graduates walked...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The week of May 16-22 is dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle during Bike to Work Week. According to nationaltoday.com, “this week is a part of National Bike Month and includes a whole host of bike-related activities sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists, which are held from coast to coast across the U.S.”
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ area’s most enjoyable weeks of the year is only 77 days away (at the time of this writing)!. Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair, along with Vicky Speth, Event Coordinator, discuss the fair’s fantastic tradition and what is in store for patrons and audiences alike during the event’s 102nd year.
For the first time in decades, the staircase walls of the Hauberg Civic Center are the same colors they were the day Susanne Denkmann walked down the steps in her wedding gown to marry John Hauberg. The new paint — a stencil pattern in colors of brown and cream —...
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Bicyclists across the Quad Cities gathered Wednesday night to ride in silence and solidarity with those injured or killed on the road. There have been four fatal bicycle accidents in the Quad Cities since the Quad City Bicycle Club’s last Ride of Silence, making now more important than ever to remind drivers, they share the road.
The Keokuk school board is moving a book from an elementary school library to the middle school library after a parent questioned if the book was age-appropriate for fourth-grade students. The board voted 5-to-1 Monday night to remove the book “The Scottsboro Boys” from the George Washington Elementary School library...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -QC Farmers’ Market at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park is a cooperative of local farmers and food producers. When you buy from this market, you’re buying directly from a Quad Cities’ producer and all products are homegrown and handmade, without exception. Among the product line up is homegrown produce, meat, eggs, and milk, as well as homemade prepared items.
One person was injured in a shooting on Saturday in East Moline, police said. Mylar balloons are metallic and conduct electricity and can knock out power, start fires and cause significant damage when coming in contact with the electric grid. Jo Daviess County deputies respond to 2 single-vehicle crashes. Updated:...
I absolutely laughed out loud when I drove past this man cutting his lawn. I had to get the story behind the strangest lawnmower I've ever seen. This man's lawnmower story did not disappoint. It's a story about a rare topic. It's a story of old-school, money-saving ingenuity. You've probably...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to an accident involving at least two vehicles Wednesday night. Police have partially blocked off the intersection of Kimberly Street and Fairmount Avenue, and TV6 crew on scene says it appears that a motorcycle and a car were involved in the accident. This...
Outside a house at 14164 113th Ave., Davenport, you still can see what many neighbors have described as an “eyesore” and a “health hazard.” It’s a pile of roughly 2,500 waste tires, stacked up as high as the roof of the house. Local 4 News...
Comments / 0