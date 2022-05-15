City of Silvis recognizes local Lions Club President for St. Jude’s fundraiser

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Bicyclists across the Quad Cities gathered Wednesday night to ride in silence and solidarity with those injured or killed on the road. There have been four fatal bicycle accidents in the Quad Cities since the Quad City Bicycle Club’s last Ride of Silence, making now more important than ever to remind drivers, they share the road.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO