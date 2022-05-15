ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silvis, IL

City of Silvis recognizes local Lions Club President for St. Jude’s fundraiser

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Silvis recognized President Tony Holland of the Silvis Lions club for raising over $40,000 for the St. Jude’s clinic in Peoria. Silvis Mayor Matt Carter...

www.kwqc.com

WQAD

Keep calm and swim on: Meet the group that saved Hawthorne Pool

GALESBURG, Ill. — Three weeks ago, residents of Galesburg got the news they'd been waiting for: Hawthorne Pool would only be closing temporarily. The Galesburg City Council had previously considered closing the 80-year-old pool for good because it did not have the budget for the numerous, expensive repairs the building needs.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

QC mayors celebrate I-74 bike and pedestrian path with ribbon-cutting

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The I-74 bike and pedestrian path has been open to the public since April 27, but Wednesday was the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher and Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati came together to celebrate the new bike and pedestrian path. The two mayors thanked...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

RDA awards gambling proceeds to community organizations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Regional Development Authority Board, which holds the license to the Rhythm City Casino, has approved 77 community grant awards, totaling $1,950,802 in gambling proceeds to support area nonprofit, civic, and governmental organizations. $250,000 will be paid as multi-cycle commitments to Humility Housing and Service, Inc. for an affordable housing project ($125,000) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center for their Putnam Reimagined project ($125,000) to complete awards from the fall, 2021 grants cycle.
DAVENPORT, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Benefit for Ron Wheeler is June 4

Friends and family of Ron Wheeler want to help Ron and his family with financial expenses incurred from his recent diagnosis with Stage 4 Metastatic Hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer). The Ron Wheeler Benefit will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Geneseo Moose Lodge, 1025...
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

Blues Artist in Residence: Kevin Burt

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities can look forward to an entire summer of blues concerts leading up to the Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s Blues Fest 2022 to be held September 16-17 at LeClaire Park in Davenport. Kevin Burt is the Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s Artist in Residence. Burt...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC area mourns sudden loss of a compassionate community leader

The many, many friends, family and co-workers of Cecilia O’Brien are mourning the sudden passing of the 61-year-old Quad Cities community leader. O’Brien, 61, Moline, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at UnityPoint — Trinity Hospital, Rock Island, after a short battle with cancer. She had been diagnosed just six weeks earlier, her sister Melita Tunnicliff said Sunday.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

River Bandits partner with ImpactLife in ‘Out for Blood’ competition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits are teaming up with ImpactLife for the ‘Out for Blood’ competition. The River Bandits are competing against the Peoria Chiefs to see which team can recruit the most blood donors. ImpactLife serves 125 hospitals across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and...
ADVOCACY
KWQC

Therapy start-up awarded first grant from new Galesburg programs

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A women-owned business in Galesburg was the first recipient of a grant from four new programs. In late February Galesburg City Council approved four new programs the city aimed at attracting diverse businesses. At its May 2 meeting, it awarded the first grant for women and minority-owned start-up businesses.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet “Bella“!. Jill Dynes with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue features the 2-year-old pitbull female who has been relocated from Oklahoma. Watch the interview to learn more about the pet you needs a forever home and how to support both the animals, the shelter and how to step up to joins their fostering program.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Save on Mississippi Valley Fair Fun Cards before price increase on June 16

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ area’s most enjoyable weeks of the year is only 77 days away (at the time of this writing)!. Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair, along with Vicky Speth, Event Coordinator, discuss the fair’s fantastic tradition and what is in store for patrons and audiences alike during the event’s 102nd year.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Ride of Silence raises awareness for bicyclists on roads

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Bicyclists across the Quad Cities gathered Wednesday night to ride in silence and solidarity with those injured or killed on the road. There have been four fatal bicycle accidents in the Quad Cities since the Quad City Bicycle Club’s last Ride of Silence, making now more important than ever to remind drivers, they share the road.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
tspr.org

Keokuk school board removes book from elementary school library

The Keokuk school board is moving a book from an elementary school library to the middle school library after a parent questioned if the book was age-appropriate for fourth-grade students. The board voted 5-to-1 Monday night to remove the book “The Scottsboro Boys” from the George Washington Elementary School library...
KEOKUK, IA
KWQC

QC Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings at Schwiebert Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -QC Farmers’ Market at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park is a cooperative of local farmers and food producers. When you buy from this market, you’re buying directly from a Quad Cities’ producer and all products are homegrown and handmade, without exception. Among the product line up is homegrown produce, meat, eggs, and milk, as well as homemade prepared items.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police respond to vehicle accident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to an accident involving at least two vehicles Wednesday night. Police have partially blocked off the intersection of Kimberly Street and Fairmount Avenue, and TV6 crew on scene says it appears that a motorcycle and a car were involved in the accident. This...
DAVENPORT, IA

