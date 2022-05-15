Donald Trump visits Austin for 'American Freedom Tour'

SAN ANTONIO - Four local women were recognized today for achieving housing self sufficiency. They've spent the past five years working with the Housing Authority of Bexar County and now are getting anywhere from $3,000 to $12,000 to help with housing down payments. "We are so excited. It’s a journey...
SAN ANTONIO – For all future travelers, you may see some upcoming changes soon at the San Antonio International airport, as a $2.5 billion Terminal Development Program was presented Wednesday at the City Council meeting. Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, presented the program which includes a third terminal, as...
AUSTIN - More and more celebrities are moving to the Austin area, as real estate prices sky rocket nationwide. Probably because they can get more bang for their buck in Texas. According to Dirt.com, a website dedicated to covering celebrity real-estate deals, Emma Stone has purchased a nearly-5,000 sq. ft. home in the city.
Bexar County is the only place in Texas where Needle Exchanges are legal. Some say the exchanges save lives, other say they enable addicts. News 4 San Antonio spoke with Corazon Ministries Harm Reduction Outreach. They brought us inside the effort to combat the opioid epidemic. The Bexar County Needle...
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonian's will get to fist pump the night away this August with Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D at the 1902 nightclub. The MTV reality star is scheduled to perform Thursday August 18, at 9 p.m. in San Antonio's most exclusive venue in the downtown area.
SAN ANTONIO – Two shelter pups at the San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS) said I do recently. The adorable canine wedding took place surrounded by staff, volunteers and closest friends. The event included a beautiful walk down the aisle, bubbles, music and cake, of course. The pair of chihuahuas...
KERRVILLE, Texas – Memorial Day is coming up and the city of Kerrville is inviting everyone to go out and camp! The city is offering a free night of tent camping when you buy two nights of camping at Kerrville-Schreiner Park. Kerrville-Schreiner Park is located at 2385 Bandera Highway...
SAN ANTONIO — A first of its kind project is set to break ground on the east side of San Antonio. It will provide housing for the homeless and those with low incomes. If you take a drive down W.W. White road you'll likely see The Garden Inn. Right...
The city of San Antonio wants to help you begin, or change your career. They're even willing to pay for your training and connect you to resources to get that high-paying job. Monday morning, city officials and business leaders gathered at City Hall to announce the enrollment of the new voter-approved program, Ready to Work.
SAN ANTONIO - Another record high. Very hot again, close to if not 100 degrees. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. More high heat but no record high in the upper 90s. Friday. Another hot day in upper 90s to 100 if we get enough sun. There...
SAN ANTONIO – With inflation on the rise we understand what a very difficult time it can be for most. So, if you are a mom with a newborn, and you're struggling to purchase diapers, Baptist Health System is giving away free diapers. This is part of their “Moms on the Move” health walk and fair.
LLANO, Texas — It's wildfire season in the Hill Country and crews are already fighting multiple fires, including two in Llano County, the Sandstone Mountain Fire, and just a few minutes down the road, the Slab Road Fire. The Llano County Judge says they are making good progress on...
In the grip of a heatwave, with watering restrictions in effect, every drop is precious. But the Trouble Shooters have learned San Antonio Water System lost billions of gallons of water that leaked out of its pipes. Jaie Avila's investigation shows the problem is getting worse despite efforts to reduce...
SAN ANTONIO — A judge has ordered the release of a man accused of beating his 12-year-old son to death. Derrick Coles is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of Danilo Coles who died in February. A court website shows Derrick is to be...
SAN ANTONIO - The grandmother of a 16-year-old juvenile had reported the child's disappearance to the San Antonio Police Department on April 18, 2022. On May 10th, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Gang Intelligence Unit began their surveillance. Authorities believed the missing child was living at the Grove Apartments on San Antonio's Northside.
SAN ANTONIO - If you like fried catfish then this is for you!. This week we are profiling a popular seafood restaurant as the winner of our Blue Plate Award for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean. They are known for the best seafood in San Antonio, and at this soul...
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed a South Side Mexican restaurant. The fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday at Taqueria El Tapatio De Jalisco off Roosevelt Avenue near Loop 410. Crews reported heavy fire when they arrived. Firefighters had to evacuate the building because of a heavy propane...
SAN ANTONIO — With gas prices seemingly skyrocketing overnight in San Antonio it has put lawn care companies in a difficult decision. Small businesses are feeling the pain and now faced with tough decisions. It's another day at the office for Jason Westgor. The Owner of Sun’s Lawn Care,...
SAN ANTONIO - Quick thinking by security at a Northwest Side bar helped prevent any other injuries during an early morning shooting. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at Hills and Dales Ice House off White Fawn Drive near Loop 1604. Police said a fight broke out in...
