Austin, TX

Donald Trump visits Austin for 'American Freedom Tour'

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Former President Donald Trump visited the Lone Star...

news4sanantonio.com

news4sanantonio.com

San Antonians get rewarded for housing self sufficiency

SAN ANTONIO - Four local women were recognized today for achieving housing self sufficiency. They've spent the past five years working with the Housing Authority of Bexar County and now are getting anywhere from $3,000 to $12,000 to help with housing down payments. "We are so excited. It’s a journey...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio International airport plans on creating 'Airport of the future'

SAN ANTONIO – For all future travelers, you may see some upcoming changes soon at the San Antonio International airport, as a $2.5 billion Terminal Development Program was presented Wednesday at the City Council meeting. Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, presented the program which includes a third terminal, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Emma Stone added to list of Hollywood actors moving to Lone Star State

AUSTIN - More and more celebrities are moving to the Austin area, as real estate prices sky rocket nationwide. Probably because they can get more bang for their buck in Texas. According to Dirt.com, a website dedicated to covering celebrity real-estate deals, Emma Stone has purchased a nearly-5,000 sq. ft. home in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The Needle Exchange: local outreach team saving lives in the war on drugs

Bexar County is the only place in Texas where Needle Exchanges are legal. Some say the exchanges save lives, other say they enable addicts. News 4 San Antonio spoke with Corazon Ministries Harm Reduction Outreach. They brought us inside the effort to combat the opioid epidemic. The Bexar County Needle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Bandera Market

Shop till you drop at the Bandera market this weekend. (In Santikos Silverado 16 Shopping Center)
BANDERA, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two shelter pups, Peanut & Cashew, get married!

SAN ANTONIO – Two shelter pups at the San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS) said I do recently. The adorable canine wedding took place surrounded by staff, volunteers and closest friends. The event included a beautiful walk down the aisle, bubbles, music and cake, of course. The pair of chihuahuas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Camp under the stars at Kerrville for fun Memorial day weekend

KERRVILLE, Texas – Memorial Day is coming up and the city of Kerrville is inviting everyone to go out and camp! The city is offering a free night of tent camping when you buy two nights of camping at Kerrville-Schreiner Park. Kerrville-Schreiner Park is located at 2385 Bandera Highway...
KERRVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SA: Ready to Work opens enrollment

The city of San Antonio wants to help you begin, or change your career. They're even willing to pay for your training and connect you to resources to get that high-paying job. Monday morning, city officials and business leaders gathered at City Hall to announce the enrollment of the new voter-approved program, Ready to Work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio hits another record high, very hot

SAN ANTONIO - Another record high. Very hot again, close to if not 100 degrees. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. More high heat but no record high in the upper 90s. Friday. Another hot day in upper 90s to 100 if we get enough sun. There...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

A judge orders Danilo Coles' father to be released from jail

SAN ANTONIO — A judge has ordered the release of a man accused of beating his 12-year-old son to death. Derrick Coles is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of Danilo Coles who died in February. A court website shows Derrick is to be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mother knowingly houses 'missing child' away from legal conservator

SAN ANTONIO - The grandmother of a 16-year-old juvenile had reported the child's disappearance to the San Antonio Police Department on April 18, 2022. On May 10th, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Gang Intelligence Unit began their surveillance. Authorities believed the missing child was living at the Grove Apartments on San Antonio's Northside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

This week's Blue Plate Award goes to Bayseas Seafood

SAN ANTONIO - If you like fried catfish then this is for you!. This week we are profiling a popular seafood restaurant as the winner of our Blue Plate Award for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean. They are known for the best seafood in San Antonio, and at this soul...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Kitchen fire destroys South Side Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed a South Side Mexican restaurant. The fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday at Taqueria El Tapatio De Jalisco off Roosevelt Avenue near Loop 410. Crews reported heavy fire when they arrived. Firefighters had to evacuate the building because of a heavy propane...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

