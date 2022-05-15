ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Break-in at northwest Las Vegas home caught on security camera

By Mary Jane Belleza
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A home surveillance camera captured video when thieves broke into a northwest Las Vegas valley home. Homeowner Mike Thompson who lives in the Providence said the break-in happened in the middle of the day, around 2:30 p.m.

Video from the incident two weeks ago shows a dark-colored Toyota Corolla driving up and down the street, before parking in front of Thompson’s driveway.

Toyota navigating home before parking.

“They got out went around the back of the house, jumped the wall, broke into the back window,” said Thompson. “They weren’t hiding at all, there were a couple of guys working on the street. It was pretty bold.”

Thompson said his security footage inside his home showed two people. One man even attempted to cover up the security camera.

Man caught on home surveillance camera.

He said it only took a matter of minutes before the thieves were in an out of the home, before making a getaway.

“While the alarm was going off, they took what they wanted and left out through the front door,” added Thompson. “I was at work, that was the good part about it, everybody was at work so the stuff can be replaced.”

Thompson said Metro police arrived quickly and he was able to file a police report.

He’s thankful his family is safe and wants the community to stay on high alert.

“Get to know your neighbors,” said Thompson. “We didn’t know all our neighbors until that day, exchange phone numbers so you can call each other if something doesn’t look right. Listen to what your neighborhood dogs are barking at because it’s not always the Amazon guy. Keep your eyes and ears open and don’t be afraid to call Metro, they were fantastic.”

Lori Woo
3d ago

They had been casing and knew no one was home. Possibly they came to the door or sent a kid to ring and found that certain vehicles gone meant no one was home.

AZRob
3d ago

First clue something was amiss.Who wears a hoodie sweatshirt in 100 degree weather?

