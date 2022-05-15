Break-in at northwest Las Vegas home caught on security camera

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A home surveillance camera captured video when thieves broke into a northwest Las Vegas valley home. Homeowner Mike Thompson who lives in the Providence said the break-in happened in the middle of the day, around 2:30 p.m.

Video from the incident two weeks ago shows a dark-colored Toyota Corolla driving up and down the street, before parking in front of Thompson’s driveway.

Toyota navigating home before parking.

“They got out went around the back of the house, jumped the wall, broke into the back window,” said Thompson. “They weren’t hiding at all, there were a couple of guys working on the street. It was pretty bold.”

Thompson said his security footage inside his home showed two people. One man even attempted to cover up the security camera.

Man caught on home surveillance camera.

He said it only took a matter of minutes before the thieves were in an out of the home, before making a getaway.

“While the alarm was going off, they took what they wanted and left out through the front door,” added Thompson. “I was at work, that was the good part about it, everybody was at work so the stuff can be replaced.”

Thompson said Metro police arrived quickly and he was able to file a police report.

He’s thankful his family is safe and wants the community to stay on high alert.

“Get to know your neighbors,” said Thompson. “We didn’t know all our neighbors until that day, exchange phone numbers so you can call each other if something doesn’t look right. Listen to what your neighborhood dogs are barking at because it’s not always the Amazon guy. Keep your eyes and ears open and don’t be afraid to call Metro, they were fantastic.”

