ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Woman on bike hit by car in Pinellas Trail, faces life-threatening injuries, police say

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department says a 56-year-old woman was hit by a car shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 7

Chuck H
3d ago

The Pinellas trail runs through Dunedin and there are 4 way stop signs on the trail at every roadway intersection. I've never seen a cyclist stop at a stop sign, 100% blow right through the stop signs. If you are in a car stopped at the trail, you learn to assume that no cyclists will follow the law to stop.

Reply
4
Jeff Eanes
3d ago

In FL the bicyclists and pedestrians have too many rights. Their rights supercede common sense. Pedestrians have they authority to push a button whenever they want and can stop the flow of traffic. I thought it was called a " roadway" for a reason? Motor vehicles don't stop on a dime, pedestrians and bicyclists can. Growing up we were always taught to: look left, look right, then look left again before crossing. Now pedestrians and bicyclists just push a button and think they'll be ok.

Reply
3
Related
thegabber.com

St. Pete Woman Hurt When Her Bike Crashes into SUV

A woman on a bicycle crashed into the front passenger side fender of a SUV in the Tyrone area of St. Petersburg on Saturday, May 14. St. Petersburg Police Department said the accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. near 22nd Avenue North and the Pinellas Trail. SPPD said the woman...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
Saint Petersburg, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Pinellas County, FL
Accidents
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
iontb.com

Arrest made in St. Petersburg homicide investigation

Detectives are currently on-scene of what is being called a homicide investigation at a home in St. Petersburg. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious circumstance at a home at 3410 38th Street N at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Police#Pinellas Trail#Traffic Accident
10 Tampa Bay

RV catches fire in Riverview, authorities say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Firefighters in Hillsborough County responded to an RV fire Wednesday afternoon. At 1:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a large vehicle that was on fire in the 7200 block of US-301 in Riverview. Firefighters reported that the recreational vehicle...
RIVERVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County deputy arrested, charged with DUI

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy was arrested and charged with DUI overnight Tuesday. St. Petersburg police officers pulled over 26-year-old Shelby Coniglio just after 1 a.m. at 108th Avenue North and 4th Street North, the sheriff's office wrote in a release. Officers say she was unsteady...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
iontb.com

Bicyclist seriously injured in St. Petersburg crash

Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that seriously injured a 56 year-old woman. The crash occurred on Saturday, May 14, 2022 shortly before 2 p.m. at 22nd Avenue N and the Pinellas Trail. Investigators say that a driver was operating a gray...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy