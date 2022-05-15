Woman on bike hit by car in Pinellas Trail, faces life-threatening injuries, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police say they made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred Monday night, and it was mostly due to a group of bystanders. The collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of 34th Street and 32nd Avenue North. Investigators said 52-year-old Alija Boskovic was struck and killed while crossing the street.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO