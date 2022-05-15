ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1201 AM CDT, automated weather equipment reported severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Medicine Lodge to Gage, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Booker, Follett, Higgins, Darrouzett, Glazier and Lake Marvin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROBERTS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hemphill; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WHEELER AND SOUTHEASTERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1236 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Allison, or 22 miles west of Cheyenne, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Briscoe and Allison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lipscomb and northern Hemphill Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1228 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms east of Canadian, moving at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Canadian, Glazier and Lake Marvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Harper; Woods; Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL ELLIS...NORTHWESTERN WOODS...EASTERN HARPER AND WESTERN WOODWARD COUNTIES At 1238 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Buttermilk to 4 miles northeast of Fort Supply to 6 miles northeast of Arnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodward, Shattuck, Buffalo, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Fort Supply, Freedom, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman, Harmon, Tangier and Camp Houston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
County
Harper County, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barber, Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Kansas. Target Area: Barber; Comanche A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Barber and Comanche Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Buttermilk, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Aetna. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dewey; Ellis; Roger Mills A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN ELLIS...ROGER MILLS AND WESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 1247 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Harmon to 5 miles southwest of Roll to 5 miles south of Reydon, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported damage to a power pole 1 mile east of Arnett. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Arnett, Vici, Leedey, Reydon, Camargo, Strong City, Crawford, Harmon, Roll, Durham and Angora. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DEWEY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Ford, Gray, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Ford; Gray; Meade THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR FORD...SOUTHERN HODGEMAN MEADE...EASTERN GRAY AND CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southwestern Kansas.
CLARK COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy