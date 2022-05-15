Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1201 AM CDT, automated weather equipment reported severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Medicine Lodge to Gage, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Booker, Follett, Higgins, Darrouzett, Glazier and Lake Marvin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ROBERTS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO