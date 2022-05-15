NBC announces ‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC Sports has announced its “Sunday Night Football” schedule for the 2022-23 season.

According to a release, NBC will air 20 games in the upcoming season, including games on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The network boasts that 15 of the games will feature at least one Super Bowl starting quarterback. Highlights of the schedule also include two ‘storied’ rivalries with the Bears against the Packers on Sept. 18 and the Cowboys versus the Eagles on Oct. 16.

There will also be a new “SNF” broadcast team with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. Fans will get their first look at the lineup during the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 4.

2022 NBC “Sunday Night Football” schedule:

Thurs. Sept. 8 NFL Kickoff Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Sun. Sept. 11 Week 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Sun. Sept. 18 Week 2 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Sun. Sept. 25 Week 3 San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos Sun. Oct. 2 Week 4 Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers *Sun. Oct. 9 Week 5 Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens *Sun. Oct. 16 Week 6 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Oct. 23 Week 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins *Sun. Oct. 30 Week 8 Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills *Sun. Nov. 6 Week 9 Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Nov. 13 Week 10 Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Nov. 20 Week 11 Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers **Thurs. Nov. 24 Week 12 New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings *Sun. Nov. 27 Week 12 Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Dec. 4 Week 13 Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Dec. 11 Week 14 Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos *Sun. Dec. 18 Week 15 New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders Sun. Dec. 25 Week 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals *Sun. Jan. 1 Week 17 Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers *Sun. Jan. 8 Week 18 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING: This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for Sunday Night Football are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.