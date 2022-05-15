ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC announces ‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule

By Stephanie Thompson
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC Sports has announced its “Sunday Night Football” schedule for the 2022-23 season.

According to a release, NBC will air 20 games in the upcoming season, including games on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The network boasts that 15 of the games will feature at least one Super Bowl starting quarterback. Highlights of the schedule also include two ‘storied’ rivalries with the Bears against the Packers on Sept. 18 and the Cowboys versus the Eagles on Oct. 16.

There will also be a new “SNF” broadcast team with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. Fans will get their first look at the lineup during the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 4.

2022 NBC “Sunday Night Football” schedule:

Thurs. Sept. 8 NFL Kickoff Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Sun. Sept. 11 Week 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Sun. Sept. 18 Week 2 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Sun. Sept. 25 Week 3 San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
Sun. Oct. 2 Week 4 Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
*Sun. Oct. 9 Week 5 Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
*Sun. Oct. 16 Week 6 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
*Sun. Oct. 23 Week 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
*Sun. Oct. 30 Week 8 Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
*Sun. Nov. 6 Week 9 Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
*Sun. Nov. 13 Week 10 Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
*Sun. Nov. 20 Week 11 Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
**Thurs. Nov. 24 Week 12 New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
*Sun. Nov. 27 Week 12 Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
*Sun. Dec. 4 Week 13 Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
*Sun. Dec. 11 Week 14 Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
*Sun. Dec. 18 Week 15 New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Sun. Dec. 25 Week 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
*Sun. Jan. 1 Week 17 Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Jan. 8 Week 18 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING: This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for Sunday Night Football are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Celebrating the Caregiver Conference is happening May 14

Celebrating The Caregiver is a conference for caregivers, family, friends, and professionals to learn about services offered in our community for loved ones. This year’s conference will cover veterans, fall prevention,  caregiver techniques, hospital discharge tips and so much more. This conference is free. Breakfast and lunch will be also offered at no cost. A […]
CELEBRATIONS
100+ reports of children, adults eating THC-laced copycat candy brands with adverse reactions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an alert of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-laced copycat products packaged to look like well-recognized foods that appeal to children. The FDA alert says they are aware of products designed to look like Cap’n Crunch, Nerds Ropes, Starbursts, and many others, which contain THC; the substance primarily responsible for […]
FOOD SAFETY
