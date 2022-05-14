John Glenn lacrosse gets OHSAA tournament win

NEW CONCORD — John Glenn's lacrosse team got the opportunity to host a postseason contest on Saturday, and the Muskies made the most of the first-time opportunity with a 16-7 victory over Carroll High School.

"The team was excited to host a playoff game for the first time," John Glenn head coach Bob Williams explained. "We have been playing very well lately, coming off a school record 22 goal performance on Thursday.

"We felt our chances today were good if we could transition the ball quickly and find the open player near the crease," Williams added. "We look forward to playing the #1 seed DeSales on Tuesday."

Carroll jumped out to the 1-0 lead with a goal at the 9:06 mark of the opening quarter.

But the Muskies answered with a quick response by putting up three consecutive goals in a two-minute span to take a 3-1 lead. Evan Haney got the Muskies on the board off an assist from Clay Hanna at the 8:45 mark. Cannon Fox then took an assist from Evan Haney to give JG its first lead at 2-1 with 7:23 to play in the first quarter.

Aiden Gamble put John Glenn up 3-1 off a Fox helper, while the Muskies closed the first quarter when Logan Williams found the back of the net off an Ethan Haney assist for a 4-1 lead after the first period.

John Glenn took control in the second quarter with five unanswered scores to boost the lead to 9-1 at the halftime break. Evan Haney tallied three goals, with brother Ethan collecting a pair for the Muskies.

"Our defense was tremendous in the second quarter," Williams said. "We forced several turnovers and were able to quickly transition the ball back to our offense. It gave us a lot of momentum and was a key quarter for us."

Evan Haney finished with a team-high six goals and two assists with Ethan Haney right behind with five goals and three assists. Fox finished with two goals and three assists, Williams two goals and one assist and Gamble one goal. Hanna, Ashton Eckleberry, and Jackson Xanders all had one assist.

Levi Kinnan was 20 of 25 on faceoff wins, while goalie Joseph Hunt had a huge day in goalie with 15 saves.

John Glenn hits the road to Columbus on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to take on top-seeded St. Francis DeSales High School.

