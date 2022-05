Powerhouse Hobbs wants to be the first black AEW World Champion and knows that one day, he will have to break out on his own. Will Hobbs, now known as Powerhouse, is one of the first examples of the strength behind AEW’s YouTube programming as he was able to Parlay himself from a consistent role on AEW Dark to become one of the top names in AEW. Currently, he is a member of Team Taz but he knows that one day he will have to break out on his own, he just doesn't know when that day is.

