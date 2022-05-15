Tampa Bay Advances To Round Two After 2-1 Victory On The Road In Toronto

Credit: Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. – The Bolts run for the cup will continue after a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Saturday’s victory in Toronto marks the Tampa Bay Lightning’s ninth consecutive playoff series advance.

The Stanley Cup playoffs’ second round will pit the Lightning against cross-state rival, The Florida Panthers, who beat out the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime on Friday night.

Absolutely sobbing pic.twitter.com/P2QFlM5dgp

Next up for the Bolts is a Second Round matchup against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers. Tampa Bay will begin that series on the road for Games 1 and 2.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .