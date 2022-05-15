ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Advances To Round Two After 2-1 Victory On The Road In Toronto

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – The Bolts run for the cup will continue after a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Saturday’s victory in Toronto marks the Tampa Bay Lightning’s ninth consecutive playoff series advance.

The Stanley Cup playoffs’ second round will pit the Lightning against cross-state rival, The Florida Panthers, who beat out the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime on Friday night.

Next up for the Bolts is a Second Round matchup against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers. Tampa Bay will begin that series on the road for Games 1 and 2.

