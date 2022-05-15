ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

Daycare worker admits she threw child across room after years of denials

By Chris Hayes, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6EsK_0feYo5kU00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. ( KTVI ) — A daycare video of a child thrown across a room like a ragdoll went viral when FOX 2 first exposed it in 2019.

Wilma Brown had pleaded not guilty and denied responsibility until Friday, May 13, 2022.

Even when investigators showed her the video of herself, Brown was documented as saying, “That’s not what happened.” Brown tried to explain the injury to the 3-year-old child’s head and the required surgical staples by writing a note to the parents saying, “She fall.”

‘That was not what happened’: Child caregiver after seeing video of her throwing child

Brown then went into hiding after she was charged with felony child abuse. North County Cooperative Police officers later caught her.

Years later, she pleaded guilty to felony child abuse. She must serve a minimum of five years behind bars under Missouri’s child abuse statute.

St. Louis County Prosecutor spokesman Chris King was in the courtroom.

“We saw in court today, this defendant struggled a little bit to say, ‘Yes, I did this horrible thing,'” he said. “Guilty pleas are made possible by good detective work and good prosecutor work. We were going to trial on Monday. If we didn’t have a case, we wouldn’t have a guilty plea. By admitting guilt, that’s an important step along the way to turning her life around.”

Missouri to revoke daycare license after FOX 2 exposes video of worker tossing child

Brown was allowed to leave court Friday and will turn herself into authorities June 20. She had no comment for FOX 2.

Brown’s assault happened at a north St. Louis County center that, at the time, was called Brighter Day Care and Preschool. Missouri regulators revoked the center’s license after the assault.

Today, the location is open under a different name . The center’s attorney told FOX 2 that the new center is “a separate and distinct entity.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

3 former Alabama day care workers indicted on abuse charges

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say three former workers at a church day care center in central Alabama have been indicted on more than three dozen charges of abusing children ages 2 and younger. A prosecutor in Autauga County and court records say a special grand jury returned charges after watching security videos that showed […]
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Daycare#Missouri#St#Ktvi
WRBL News 3

Memorial service honors lives of fallen law enforcement officers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – National Police Week is a time to reflect on, support and honor the service of law enforcement officers. In Columbus, the community gathered for the “2022 Peace Officers’ Memorial Service” to memorialize Georgia and Alabama officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.  The memorial was held by the Fraternal Order of Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Illinois State Police: Fatal crash involves Ohio man

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois State Police (ISP) say that one person has died in a crash. More News from WRBL Police say that on May 16 around 5:15 p.m., the driver of a semi truck was traveling westbound in a construction zone on Interstate 64 at milepost 103 near Wayne City. ISP says […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
WRBL News 3

Middle District of Georgia to hold “Protecting Houses of Worship”, a safety training series

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and the Georgia Sheriff’s Association are hosting a series of safety training conferences, “Protecting Houses of Worship”, across the Georgia area this summer. According to Melissa Hodges, Public Affairs Director of The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, […]
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Augusta ranks top Metro Area to live in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta was ranked the top place to live in Georgia out of 150 metro areas in the United States, according to U.S. & World News. Out of 150 best places to live in the Country, Augusta ranked #76 and ranked #79 in best places to retire. Augusta is best known for […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Gov. Ivey visits Conecuh Sausage, Co. to talk tourism

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey hit the road Wednesday morning to talk tourism and it’s impact on Alabama counties. More News from WRBL “Our tourism industry it truly is thriving and it’s increased some 47%. Nationally, the tourism industry lost a lot of money,” said Governor Ivey. She spoke to a crowd […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Homeland secretary readies forces for end of Title 42 at South Texas border

With less than a week before Title 42 is to expire, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his top leaders spent Tuesday touring the South Texas border planning, learning and preparing for what could be a surge of migrants crossing from Mexico. Mayorkas' visit on Tuesday was a day full of messaging and communicating to the American public that the Department of Homeland Security, combined with regional and local partners, are prepared for whatever might occur on the border. And he said that expulsions will continue, albeit might take a bit longer and require more workers.
MCALLEN, TX
WRBL News 3

‘The people of Alabama deserve a lot better than you’: Comedian John Oliver criticizes Kay Ivey, transgender law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A popular comedian used his HBO show to criticize Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama’s new law banning gender-affirming medication for transgender youth in the state Sunday night. On the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” host John Oliver directed attention to Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy