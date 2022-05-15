Kilgore PD identifies man found dead in driveway on Saturday

(UPDATE) — Kilgore police have officially identified the man who was found dead in a driveway Saturday evening.

According to a press release, Dario Morales, 34 of Kilgore, was found dead lying in his driveway on Saturday evening with an apparent gunshot wound after police were called to investigate a report of shots being fired in the 800 block of Sceyne Road. The initial investigation indicated that the suspect is currently unidentified and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Det. Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP. Anonymous information can also be submitted through the Kilgore Police Department’s website, Kilgore PD’s Facebook page or tip411.

