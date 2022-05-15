ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Kilgore PD identifies man found dead in driveway on Saturday

By Michael Fowler, Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
 7 days ago

(UPDATE) — Kilgore police have officially identified the man who was found dead in a driveway Saturday evening.

According to a press release, Dario Morales, 34 of Kilgore, was found dead lying in his driveway on Saturday evening with an apparent gunshot wound after police were called to investigate a report of shots being fired in the 800 block of Sceyne Road. The initial investigation indicated that the suspect is currently unidentified and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Det. Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP. Anonymous information can also be submitted through the Kilgore Police Department’s website, Kilgore PD’s Facebook page or tip411.

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – A man died after he was found lying in a driveway by Kilgore Police officers who were responding to reports of gunshots in a local neighborhood.

On Saturday, around 6 p.m., the Kilgore Police Department responded to a call in reference to gunshots on Sceyne Street.

Kilgore woman arrested for improper relationship between educator, student

When KPD arrived they found a man lying in a driveway. EMS staff pronounced the man died a short time later.

Kilgore PD detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene. Officials ask that people avoid the area.

“At this time, we will not release any additional information. We believe this to be an isolated event,” said the KPD in a Facebook post.

