Irmo, SC

T.L. Hanna soccer battles No. 1 Wando to overtime before falling in SCHSL championship

By Joshua Miller, Anderson Independent Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
 4 days ago

IRMO – The T.L. Hanna girls soccer team didn’t leave here with the Class AAAA State Championship trophy like it had planned.

Hanna ran out of steam against Wando to lose in overtime 2-1 in the SCHSL championship game.

“They left everything on the field,” T.L. Hanna coach Ansley Pendergrass said after the game. “I don’t have any depth, I subbed one time in 100 minutes of soccer. And those girls, they gave everything they had.

"I knew if it went into overtime we couldn’t hang on. But it was a great game, great season. It was a Cinderella story to be honest with you.”

T.L. Hanna came into the state championship with a 15-7-1 record. Wando was 18-1 and the No. 1 ranked team in AAAA, and the Yellow Jackets still took them to the brink.

Not many gave T.L. Hanna chance and it proved that they belonged.

The season turnaround started after consecutive losses to big region rivals. In April, J.L. Mann defeated Hanna 2-1, and the following week Mauldin won 3-1.

Pendergrass thought they “were going to fold” because of how those two games fell apart, but it all transformed into the run that got them to the championship.

After the Mauldin loss, T.L. Hanna went on a nine-game winning streak up to the title game. Throughout the entire playoffs, T.L. Hanna played on the road and persevered  to the end.

“I think it’s really just our effort,” said junior Autumn Cayelli of the turnaround. “That’s what we talked about every game, just putting the effort in for everyone, each and every one. We worked for our seniors, that’s all it is.

“We were putting all this effort and all that we can do, everything we put out on the field is for the seniors. Because we want to work for each other, I think that’s what got us here.”

Junior goalkeeper Henley Grunst was a key part of Hanna's playoff run.

Even in the loss, Grunst had some magnificent saves. If she wasn’t on her A-game, the game would’ve been a blowout.

Grunst wasn’t even the solidified starter before the playoffs began, splitting time all season until the first-round match against Riverside, where Grunst secured the starting spot in a 4-3 win.

“She had amazing saves,” Cayelli said. “I mean, she’s been killing it this whole time in the playoffs. She’s been playing every minute practically and the work she’s put in through the season is showing. It’s definitely showing.”

Joshua Miller covers high school sports for The Anderson Independent-Mail. Have questions, story ideas, scores and stats involving high school athletics? Send them to his email at jdmiller@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @NameIsJoshua

