Morristown, NJ

New Jersey chefs to compete on Food Network’s ‘Great Food Truck Race’

By Bill Doyle
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 4 days ago
Talented chefs from New Jersey seem to pop up on every televised cooking competition; just a couple of weeks ago, New Jersey baker Jaleesa Mason won the Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship.”. Now, a trio of skilled chefs from Morristown will be competing in the “Great Food...

Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

