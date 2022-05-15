Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Harper; Major; Woods; Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ELLIS...WOODS...SOUTHEASTERN HARPER...NORTHWESTERN DEWEY...WESTERN MAJOR AND WOODWARD COUNTIES At 107 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Aetna to near Alabaster Caverns State Park to 5 miles northeast of Mooreland to 3 miles west of Mutual to near Camargo, moving east at 45 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE CAMARGO, VICI, AND MUTUAL AREAS! HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...An 80 mph wind gust was measured by the Camargo mesonet weather station at 100 AM! IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Woodward, Alva, Taloga, Mooreland, Waynoka, Seiling, Vici, Freedom, Camargo, Sharon, Mutual, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Quinlan, Chester, Avard, Harmon, Cestos, Hopeton, Bouse Junction and Camp Houston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

