Details of a proposal to name what has been referred to as the “pocket park” within Whitney Commons along with the trail between Kendrick Park and Whitney Commons were presented to the Sheridan City Council and Mayor Rich Bridger this week. The naming of the pocket park and trail are part of an effort to have a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument erected in the park. The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is a tribute to Gold Star Families and relatives who sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.Whitney Benefits President Roy Garber said they are supportive of the effort and proud to be a community facilitator for the project.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO