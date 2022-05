Cedar City, UT—The 2022 season of the Utah Shakespeare Festival is just around the corner and will feature eight plays from June 20 to October 8. “The lineup of shows for the 2022 season is an exciting mixture of Shakespeare, two beautiful musicals (including one outdoors for the first time ever), and magnificent contemporary plays,” said Executive Producer Frank Mack. “Festival audiences will be absolutely delighted with this combination of great shows.” Guests can also enjoy free nightly Greenshows, play seminars, orientations, backstage tours, and Repertory Magic.

