ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe baseball breaks 23-year drought, beats St. Amant for LHSAA Class 5A title

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YMAK_0feYhStl00

SULPHUR —  It had been 23 years since West Monroe baseball last won the state championship but a 9-6 win over St. Amant for the LHSAA Class 5A 2022 state title on Saturday rewrote history.

In 2021 West Monroe fell 5-0 to Barbe for the Class 5A title. Its last and only 5A title came in a 6-5 victory over Barbe in 1999. The Rebels have since finished runner-up three times, all in West Monroe coach Wade Simoneaux’s eight years.

“Third time’s a charm,” Simoneaux said. “The fans of West Monroe deserve this.”

The Rebels were down early after giving up six runs, including a lead off solo home run by Lee Amedee for the No. 8 Gators (32-7).

Amedee finished 2-for-4. Cole Poirrier went 3-for-4 with a double. St. Amant has yet to shake off a 18 year-old title drought, its last and only title came in 2004 in a 6-5 win against Jesuit - New Orleans.

CRYSTAL BALL: LHSAA baseball: Predicting the 2022 high school state champions

SCOREBOARD: Louisiana high school baseball state championship tournament schedule, results

Simoneaux said he wasn’t nervous about the lead since the No. 2 Rebels (31-4) were used to having to ring out the late comeback.

In typical West Monroe fashion, the Rebels responded in the bottom of the third inning with a no out grand slam by senior Caleb Ross, his only hit of the game, to cut the St. Amant lead to just one run.

“Senior year, it feels great to end it like this,” Ross said.

Simoneaux said since Ross has taken on the designated hitter position, he has been studying pitchers nonstop, so much so that he knew the exact pitch needed to drive the ball out of the park.

Later in the sixth, Hayden Federico hits a bases-loaded triple off the centerfield wall for the win. He went 2-for-3.

“It was pretty much the nail in the coffin,” Federico said.

The West Monroe bullpen was put to use. Simoneaux said he knew that would be the case going into the game and had told Brennan Eager that he would take the mound at some point of the game.

Eager said his confidence was bruised after exiting Thursday’s semifinal matchup against Dutchtown after 1.1 innings and giving four runs.

“I knew I had to get it done for the team, for the senior class,” said Eager, who was named most outstanding player.

After taking the mound in the third inning, Eager, allowed one hit, no runs, no walks and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

“We’re going to be better next year,” Simoneaux said. “And the year after we’ll be even better.”

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: West Monroe baseball breaks 23-year drought, beats St. Amant for LHSAA Class 5A title

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Meet the new chief: How an upcoming college grad plans to use his studies to lead his south Louisiana tribe

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Many graduates will leave college this spring unsure what job is next. Devon Parfait is not one of those people. When he graduates from Williams College in Massachusetts this month, Parfait will become chief of the Grand Caillou/Dulac tribe in August. Among his challenges: coastal erosion, which is subjecting the tribe's homes to harsher hurricane impacts and leaving the tribe's historic fishing communities with fewer catches.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
West Monroe, LA
Education
City
Sulphur, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
West Monroe, LA
West Monroe, LA
Sports
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The great blue herons and white egrets seem to be watching us and keeping their distance as we glide along the tree-lined Tchefuncte River. Our tour of this historic southeast Louisiana waterway begins at Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville, Louisiana. To read more, visit Heart of...
MADISONVILLE, LA
bossierpress.com

Four New Tenants Coming to Stirling Bossier Shopping Center in Bossier, Louisiana

Stirling Properties announces four new retailers are joining the tenant lineup at Stirling Bossier Shopping Center in Bossier City, Louisiana. Krush Boutique, a women’s clothing store, has expanded and relocated within the center into 4,000 square feet of space next to Belk. It opened in its new location earlier this month. Krush Boutique operates two additional retail locations in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Longview, Texas.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

A Secret Beach in Louisiana? Yup, and Locals Love It

It's About That Time, Where the Salty Breeze is Calling Our Name. Right about now is the time that all of my friends make their way to Gulf Shores and to Florida. I keep thinking of ways to get my taste of summer all while staying in Louisiana. Turns out, Louisiana has a hidden gem that many Louisianians have kept a secret for several years.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

ULM mother and son receive degrees on the same day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A mother and son duo graduated from ULM on the same day, which is a rare accomplishment for the school. The mother, Krisha Williams, says it’s never too late to go back to school, and she has been on this journey since 1995. “I started...
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Ross
houmatimes.com

Six new Louisiana State Police Troopers have joined the ranks of Troop C

Six new Troopers have joined the ranks of Troop C in Gray this morning as they arrived for their orientation. These new Troopers displayed their commitment to public safety and service during their 23-week long training and are eager to help keep our highways safe in South Louisiana. We congratulate them on their accomplishments and wish them well in their new careers.
GRAY, LA
KSLA

Louisiana leader offers solution to tires being dumped

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City governments in Louisiana have struggled to stop folks from throwing their old tires wherever they please. Now, state leaders are stepping in to offer a solution. Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, said he first heard of the problem happening out in rural areas during...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies find Richland Parish work release inmate; taken into custody

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of 1:43 PM, deputies with Richland and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s department have located William Wilson and taken him into custody. Wilson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that their work release inmate, […]
RICHLAND PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhsaa#Athletics#Highschoolsports#Rebels#Gators
96.5 KVKI

Teachers Bring Strong Message to Louisiana Lawmakers

Louisiana teacher have a strong message for state lawmakers. They want a larger pay raise for educators. The proposal being discussed right now would boost teacher pay by $1500 dollars a year, but the Governor and education leaders have asked for a $2,000 increase. Governor Wants More than Lawmakers Included.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana casino revenues post 7.4% drop in April; see breakdown by city

Winnings at Louisiana’s state-regulated casinos were down 7.4% in April, as every market but New Orleans saw a drop in revenue. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $218.8 million, compared to $236.2 million in April 2021, according to figures released earlier this week by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The News-Star

The News-Star

1K+
Followers
738
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy