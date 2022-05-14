West Monroe baseball breaks 23-year drought, beats St. Amant for LHSAA Class 5A title

SULPHUR — It had been 23 years since West Monroe baseball last won the state championship but a 9-6 win over St. Amant for the LHSAA Class 5A 2022 state title on Saturday rewrote history.

In 2021 West Monroe fell 5-0 to Barbe for the Class 5A title. Its last and only 5A title came in a 6-5 victory over Barbe in 1999. The Rebels have since finished runner-up three times, all in West Monroe coach Wade Simoneaux’s eight years.

“Third time’s a charm,” Simoneaux said. “The fans of West Monroe deserve this.”

The Rebels were down early after giving up six runs, including a lead off solo home run by Lee Amedee for the No. 8 Gators (32-7).

Amedee finished 2-for-4. Cole Poirrier went 3-for-4 with a double. St. Amant has yet to shake off a 18 year-old title drought, its last and only title came in 2004 in a 6-5 win against Jesuit - New Orleans.

Simoneaux said he wasn’t nervous about the lead since the No. 2 Rebels (31-4) were used to having to ring out the late comeback.

In typical West Monroe fashion, the Rebels responded in the bottom of the third inning with a no out grand slam by senior Caleb Ross, his only hit of the game, to cut the St. Amant lead to just one run.

“Senior year, it feels great to end it like this,” Ross said.

Simoneaux said since Ross has taken on the designated hitter position, he has been studying pitchers nonstop, so much so that he knew the exact pitch needed to drive the ball out of the park.

Later in the sixth, Hayden Federico hits a bases-loaded triple off the centerfield wall for the win. He went 2-for-3.

“It was pretty much the nail in the coffin,” Federico said.

The West Monroe bullpen was put to use. Simoneaux said he knew that would be the case going into the game and had told Brennan Eager that he would take the mound at some point of the game.

Eager said his confidence was bruised after exiting Thursday’s semifinal matchup against Dutchtown after 1.1 innings and giving four runs.

“I knew I had to get it done for the team, for the senior class,” said Eager, who was named most outstanding player.

After taking the mound in the third inning, Eager, allowed one hit, no runs, no walks and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

“We’re going to be better next year,” Simoneaux said. “And the year after we’ll be even better.”

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: West Monroe baseball breaks 23-year drought, beats St. Amant for LHSAA Class 5A title