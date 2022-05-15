Anguished family members organize cleanup for abandoned cemetery
By Rielle Creighton
foxbaltimore.com
4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On a Saturday morning at Mt. Zion cemetery, it was more than a restoration, it was also healing. "Trying to bring the graveyard back again like it was when it first was here," said Patricia Redmond, better know as Ms. Pat. "It's not fair for...
Several issues face those experiencing homelessness in Baltimore. In an audit released Wednesday, Baltimore’s Comptroller found these issues include a lack of monitoring from the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, causing delays in those in need getting help finding a home.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As more young people are getting involved in crime in Baltimore, FOX45 News questioned Mayor Brandon Scott about the connection between the quality of education and the surge in younger people as he announced a shift in policing. Mayor Scott announced a new SMART Policing strategy...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Councilman is pushing for the city to put a recreation center in his district. Councilman Isaac Yitzy Schleifer, who represents District 5 in Northwest Baltimore said his district is the only district in Baltimore without a recreation center. Schleifer shared a Facebook post...
DARLINGTON, Md. — A number of cases of avian flu, or bird flu, have been detected in Harford County, the Maryland Department of Agriculture reported. Bird flu was discovered after more than 100 black vultures were found dead at Fisherman's Park near Conowingo Dam, according to the U.S. and Maryland departments of agriculture.
PERRY HALL, Md. (WBFF) — As the sun shined bright over St. Joseph Fullerton fond memories of James “Traffic Jam Jimmy” Uhrin filled the air Wednesday. “He talked to people. He treated everybody with respect and was nice with everybody,” one man said. Some who arrived...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations.
The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive.
“It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
A coven of witches boiling small children in a giant cauldron. Zombies skulking around, looking for spare body parts. Colorful mermaids splashing in a tank. These are just a few of the fantastical scenes you can see at a 400-acre farm in the middle of Howard County during Memorial Day weekend. For those three days only, the Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship, Maryland), which usually hosts educational nature walks and antique car shows, will transform into a magical forest for the FantasyWood Festival.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined officials Thursday afternoon from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to announce the city’s plan to address homelessness.
Baltimore has set a House America goal to rehouse at least 1,000 households experiencing homelessness and add at least 1,605 new units of affordable housing into the development pipeline this year.
The House America initiative is a partnership in which HUD and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness work with local leaders to use American Rescue Plan funding to rehouse homeless people and stimulate the construction of new affordable housing.
The process to meet...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering up to $8,000 for information in the case of a teenager killed at his prom after-party in Baltimore.
Governor Larry Hogan said the state will match the reward, doubling the maximum reward to $16,000.
Jasmine Brunson, a 17-year-old Carver Vo-Tech student, was shot to death early last Friday on East Lafayette Street, at a home rented for the party.
No arrests have been made in Brunson’s murder yet. His family is begging for someone to come forward.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 or on their website.
🚨Reward just doubled to $16,000 per Governor Hogan @wjz https://t.co/zPYJLlVpFC
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2022
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The State Fire Marshal announced the selection of a new chief deputy. The selection of new leadership for the agency comes after the former chief, Gregory Der, was appointed as the Howard County Police Chief in December. 44-year-old, Jason Mowbray, was selected and officially became the...
Police are asking for the public's help locating three missing young people in Baltimore County, authorities say. Raekwon Robinson, 23, is described as potentially being in emotional distress. He is 5-feet tall, 115 pounds, and may be driving a red Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags 9EW3975. He went missing from the 3600 block of Marriotts Lane in Windsor Mill.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rally outside of a Baltimore County Board of Education meeting elicited a response from Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday.
Rally participants are calling for a change in the way the school district disciplines its students. Participants are also aggrieved over how the school district responds to academic achievement issues.
This cry for change stems from growing concerns over student and staff safety in Baltimore County following a year of violence inside school classrooms.
“Nobody is going to learn if nobody is safe,” TABCO President Cindy Sexton said.
A rally is happening outside #Baltimore County public schools headquarters ahead of...
WASHINGTON (7News) — The People's Convoy plans to arrive at the Hagerstown Speedway, its previous staging area, on Tuesday, according to the organization's website. A rally is planned for 6 p.m. at the location. The group announced on its Youtube page during an Ohio rally Sunday that they were...
Almost two years after opening a Baltimore storefront, Bottoms Up Bagels will pause its operations in the city "indefinitely." The Harwood bagel shop announced Tuesday that it will be ending service at the "BUB Hub" at 2731 Greenmount Ave. on May 29, with delivery service ending on May 26. In...
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — There’s a new attraction for Preakness weekend at Pimlico Race Course. The 'Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art, & Music Festival' is planned for Friday on Black-Eyed Susan Day. Event planners and city leaders describe the event as a celebration of Baltimore’s culture. “Let’s show...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — AARP released its 2022 Livability Index scores for the top cities and towns in the U.S. The index scores provide how well a community meets the needs of all residents regardless of age, income, and physical ability. Vice President of Family, Home, and Community for AARP...
One person's trash is this man's suit. Rob Greenfield waddled and, at times, wobbled his way through Beverly Hills Monday wearing see-through bags filled with garbage. The cumbersome suit of trash — taped to his arms, legs, shoulders and abdomen — includes cups, bags, boxes, cartons and other discarded items that Greenfield has used this month.
ARBUTUS, Md. — One of the longest one-day festivals in Maryland returned after a two-year hiatus. People came out Sunday for the Arbutus Arts Festival, which had to be canceled the last two years because of the pandemic. The festival included a wide variety of artists and their work,...
