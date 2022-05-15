Anguished family members organize cleanup for abandoned cemetery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering up to $8,000 for information in the case of a teenager killed at his prom after-party in Baltimore. Governor Larry Hogan said the state will match the reward, doubling the maximum reward to $16,000. Jasmine Brunson, a 17-year-old Carver Vo-Tech student, was shot to death early last Friday on East Lafayette Street, at a home rented for the party. No arrests have been made in Brunson’s murder yet. His family is begging for someone to come forward. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 or on their website. 🚨Reward just doubled to $16,000 per Governor Hogan @wjz https://t.co/zPYJLlVpFC — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO