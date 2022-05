You may still see a familiar face walking around the city, but not in her familiar role with Destination Sturgeon Bay. The organization announced earlier this month that Carly Sarkis would be moving on from her role as Destination Sturgeon Bay’s Marketing and Events Coordinator. Sarkis has been in the role for the last three years, two of which has included dealing with the impact of the pandemic. Sarkis says she is going to miss talking to businesses about telling their stories and working with visitors to make their trips special, but she is proud of what she has helped accomplish during her tenure.

