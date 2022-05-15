ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, FL

Older Motorguide Bow Mount 24V Trolling Motor, $200

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a bow mount 24 volt 50lb thrust Motorguide Great White trolling motor with...

In the 11th hour!

Left the dock with Tom at 8 a.m. loaded with beautiful white baits and couldn’t buy a Snook bite. It wasn’t until 11:30 that Tom put a 24 inch Snook in the boat, followed by another one at 22 inches. My reputation was dwindling quickly. Decided to take a break and picked up a friend in town, Russ and his friend Scott and ran to Shrimper’s for lunch where we met Lenny and Vicki. Dropped Russ and Scott back off in Palm City and back at it fishing hard. Tom added a 12 inch Snook to the mix and I was losing faith in my abilities. Never give up! Going on the 11th hour of fishing and I got slammed by a real/reel drag screamer that ran everywhere and anywhere but finally succumbed to the battle and was briefly boated, weighing in at over 30 lbs. and over 46 inches in length. My biggest Snook ever. I need a bigger scale and a bigger tape measure. She was successfully revived and released. The next cast, Tom hooked up to a drag screamer and boated an 18 lb. Snook. Tom said he has never been yelled at in his adult life as much as when he was fighting that fish……pull him out, pull left, pull right, go around the engine, watch the trolling motor. Need I say more, but he loved it. First time catching Snook and he lands a trophy. Like you didn’t know, I’m very passionate about catching and putting guests on respectable fish and I get a bit excited.
PALM CITY, FL
St Lucie or Ft Pierce inlet?

Hello, was wanting to trailer down from St Augustine to your area with the family to try getting into some dolphin without going 50 miles out. Will be in a 23' center console and was wondering which inlet is easiest to get thru for a first timer? Any help would be greatly appreciated.. was thinking of staying at the Hutchinson Island Marriott. Any other recommendations would be great. Thanks for any help!
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

