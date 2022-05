LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces shelter says it is in need of more help and volunteers as it prepares to take in more migrants. El Calvario Church said 50 asylum seekers arrived on Monday from countries including Haiti, Columbia, and Nicaragua. Some traveled more than six months to get there.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO