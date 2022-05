TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Typically, it's little Cessnas and Pipers flying in and out of Riverside Airport. But this week, it's quite a few more high-dollar aircraft than usual. "Honestly, the last PGA Championship that was here in 2007 is really the only other benchmark we can compare it to," said Austin Wheeler.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO