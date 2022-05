(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is warning residents about a scam that is using the Sheriff's Office to threaten and intimidate people. In a news release, the department says that the caller is stating they are "Sergeant Zack Ezzell" and is telling the person that they had signed a process service to attend a qualification hearing for a federal grand jury but failed to appear. The scammer then states that there is now an arrest warrant for avoidance of civic duty and failure to appear.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO