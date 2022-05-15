ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

BCSO investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Carnuel

By Anna Padilla
 4 days ago

CARNUEL, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. Deputies say it involved a car and a motorcycle crash on NM-333 near Carnuel.

The motorcyclist died on the scene. No other details are available at this time.

