Rockbridge Vineyard & Brewery is celebrating a highly decorated spring. Two of their wines took home a gold medal in the Virginia Governor’s Cup in March with one – 2018 V d’Or – landing in the Governor’s Cup Case. Another seven of their wines were awarded silver medals in the competition. More recently on May 12, the Virginia Vineyards Association named Rockbridge Vineyard & Brewery owner Shepherd Rouse Grower of the Year.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO