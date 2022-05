PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sigmund Boganski, 77, was convicted in New Hampshire for casting ballots in two states during the 2016 election. He was stripped of his voting rights and was sentenced to probation. But in Arizona, records show Boganski has been allowed to vote in every election since 2016 with no criminal charges, not even a slap on the wrist. “People don’t always do this by being evil or anything. They just do it because they think they can vote in both states because they live in both states,” said David Wells, an elections expert with Grand Canyon Institute.

