Duluth, MN

Duluth FC Gets Shutout Win in Home Opener

By Claudia Chakamian
FOX 21 Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC used one goal in each half to get the 2-0 win...

www.fox21online.com

FOX 21 Online

Denfeld Baseball Picks Up Win on Senior Night

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld baseball team snapped a seven-game losing streak as they defeated Proctor 5-1 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium. The Hunters will look to keep rolling when they hit the road Wednesday afternoon against Grand Rapids.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD to Host Live Panel to Celebrate Anniversary of Title IX

DULUTH, Minn. – Next week, UMD will be hosting a special live guest panel to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event will take place Tuesday, May 24th at 3 p.m. at the Marshall Performing Arts Center on the UMD campus. It will be free of charge and livestreamed for those who can’t attend in person. Among those scheduled to speak are former Bulldogs goaltender Maddie Rooney and senior associate athletic director Karen Stromme.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Elementary Students Race to Malosky Stadium for Fit-n-Fun Run

DULUTH, MN – Nearly 1500 elementary students from ISD 709 got to spend part of their day at Malosky Stadium for the Essentia Health Fit-n-Fun Run. This annual event pitted the 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders in a quarter mile race against their classmates with the winners coming away with bragging rights. The Fit-n-Fun Run is a longstanding tradition of the Young Athletes Foundation with the hope of getting the kids interested in either picking up running or continuing their love for running.
FOX 21 Online

Six Duluth East Greyhounds Sign National Letters of Intent

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday afternoon, a handful of Duluth East student-athletes signed their national letters of intent. Six Greyhounds in total put pen to paper on their college commitments, with each one having their own reason for their respective decision. “I think my family’s pretty pumped. My mom’s a...
Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior College Holds Nurse’s Pinning Ceremony at The DECC

DULUTH, Minn.- Lake Superior College held its first in-person commencement since 2019 for graduates who are part of its nursing program. Family and friends gathered in the DECC’s Symphony Hall as the graduates were honored with a pinning ceremony. There were about 109 students who received their nursing associates or practical nursing degrees.
#Minneapolis City Sc
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Woman Gets Stuck In Concrete Fleeing From Cops

This story definitely didn't go as planned: a Minnesota woman got stuck in wet concrete while trying to get away from the cops. Another weird crime story made headlines over the weekend when a fight broke out at a carnival in Blaine. A fight near the ferris wheel caused pandemonium when a large group of teens went into the nearby mall and eventually caused it to go into lockdown.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
CBS Minnesota

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Arrives In Duluth Ahead Of Commissioning

Originally published May 16 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth Monday morning. The Navy will commission the Freedom-class littoral combat ship this Saturday. In 2019, the Navy christened and launched the ship into Wisconsin’s Menominee River. Once commissioned, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will operate mostly near shore, doing things like clearing mines or tracking down small ships or submarines. The inside of these ships is 40% open, so they can be reconfigured in a number of ways to support a variety of missions. This is the second ship named Minneapolis-St. Paul. The first was a Los Angeles-class attack submarine that served from 1984 to 2008. Two other ships have been named for just Minneapolis and two for St. Paul.
kchkradio.net

Faribault nursing homes to merge

(FARIBAULT DAILY NEWS) – The Pleasant Manor nursing facility in Faribault is closing. Its residents and staff will move to The Emeralds nursing facility, also in Faribault. Staffing shortages and open beds at The Emeralds prompted the consolidation, said Marc Halpert, CEO of Monarch Healthcare Management. The company runs both facilities in Faribault as well as several others in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Local Speedways Planning to Final Open for Season This Weekend

PROCTOR, Minn. – Rain and frost are less than ideal conditions for dirt tracks. “You’ve also got to think about frost in the track. Because if there’s frost in there, that will wreck cars which is very expensive, it’s hard to get parts these days,” president of the Halvor Lines Speedway Duane Caywood said.
KROC News

Watch This Navy Ship, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Enter The Duluth Harbor!

In a video shared yesterday online by the Duluth Harbor Cam, you can watch one of the newest naval ships arrive for service in Duluth. The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, arrived ahead of its official commissioning this weekend to operate in the area "mostly near shore, combating asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines, and fast surface craft, while also being capable of open-ocean operation."
AM 1390 KRFO

9 Mammoth Cruise Ships Are Set to Dock in Minnesota This Summer

Minnesota may not be located on an ocean, yet nine big-time cruise ships are still set to dock here in our fair state this summer. When I hear the word 'cruise ship,' Minnesota isn't the first state that leaps to my mind. Florida, Texas, California, and even New York and Louisiana (home to New Orleans) all make sense, seeing as they're all states that have massive coastlines along either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean or along the Gulf of Mexico.
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Former Longtime KBJR-TV Sportscaster Tom Hansen Then & Now

DULUTH, Minn. — Former longtime Duluth sportscaster Tom Hansen stopped by the morning show Wednesday to talk about his 20-plus years at KBJR-TV, his time in radio and some of what he’s up to as a faculty member at UWS. Click the videos below for the conversation!. Part...
cbs3duluth.com

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
FOX 21 Online

River Quest Returns to In-Person Format

Duluth, Minn.- Sixth graders from across the region will gather down at the DECC for a fun-filled educational field trip, learning a little more about our great lake. Nearly one-thousand students will come to Duluth’s waterfront this week for the annual River Quest field-trip. Sixth graders got to participate in about a dozen hands-on activities, that include learning more about pollution, water safety and hopping aboard the Vista Star for a cruise around the port.
FOX 21 Online

Forsman Running for Minnesota House of Representatives

DULUTH, Minn.- Today is the first day for candidates to submit their affidavit for candidacy to run for federal, state and local offices in Minnesota. Duluth city council president Arik Forsman is submitting his candidacy to represent House district 8B in the Minnesota state legislature. Right now, he is one of three DFL candidates running for the seat, alongside Breanna Ellison and Alicia Kozlowski.
Community Policy