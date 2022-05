A two-vehicle crash on the 1200 block of Seminole Trail on Sunday night has claimed the life of a Charlottesville man. The driver of one vehicle, 36-year-old Justin Michael Tilghman, of Charlottesville, died at the scene of the 9:21 p.m. crash. Tilghman was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to UVA Hospital.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO