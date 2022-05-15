ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Watch: Ventura freshman Sadie Engelhardt discusses winning Division 2 Southern Section 1,600 meter championship

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEjiM_0feYdfzo00

Engelhardt ran a 4:43.93 in 1,600 and a 2:08.26 in the 800 winning both races.

MOORPARK, Calif. -- Sadie Engelhardt won the Division 2 1,600 and 800 meter races at the Southern Section track and field championships on Saturday from Moorpark High School. She ran a 4:43.93 in the 1,600 and a 2:08.26 in the 800.

Here, she discusses the 1,600 meter race and what it will take to match her state leading times at next weekend's Masters Meet.

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Nike Signs California High School Soccer Sisters to NIL Deal

Nike has signed two southern California sisters who are budding soccer stars to the company’s first name, image, and likeness contract for high school athletes. A&V Sports’ Evan Sroka, who represents Alyssa and Gisele Thompson of Harvard Westlake High School in Los Angeles, said they signed a multi-year deal. Contract terms were not revealed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Brown Pelicans Plagued by Mysterious Condition in Santa Barbara and Ventura

Last weekend, the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN) retrieved a massive influx of brown pelican patients from all over Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The more than 30 birds were rescued from freeways, backyards, and fresh waters — an unusual habitat for brown pelicans — with most of them severely emaciated, weak, and unable to move or fly. SBWCN treated around 100 brown pelicans during all of 2021.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moorpark, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Moorpark, CA
Sports
Ventura, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
socalthrills.com

The Beach, a Lake and a Pool at The Leta Hotel in Goleta

For those who love the beaches and beauty of Santa Barbara, but want a slower paced, less touristy atmosphere, the small town of Goleta is only a couple miles up Highway 1, on the same stretch of coast known as the American Riviera. The family and I recently snuck away...
GOLETA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Moorpark High School
Santa Barbara Edhat

Black Bear Cub Orphaned by Montecito Hit and Run

[Warning: This article contains graphic photos that may be disturbing to some.]. Time may be running out for an orphaned black bear cub on the loose here after its mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. It happened on Ladera Lane near the intersection with East Valley Road....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KCET

Rare Photos from the Los Angeles County Fair's 100 Years

The Los Angeles County Fair turns 100 this year. It first opened in Pomona on October 17, 1922, when nearly 50,000 people walked through the entry gates of the inaugural fair. Earlier that year, a group of Pomona businessmen and civic leaders transformed a 40-acre beet and barley field into a fairground with a grandstand, a barn, race track and exhibit tents to promote "the agricultural, horticultural and animal husbandry interest of the great Southwest," according to the group's original charter.
News Channel 3-12

Dead female black bear found in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. – A female black bear was found dead in Montecito on Monday morning. The bear was found on East Valley Road near Ladera Lane. California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that its injuries were consistent with being hit by a car on Friday evening. The department said the bear probably died shortly The post Dead female black bear found in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTECITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

1st African surf shop in U.S. opens in California

LOS ANGELES — Surf shops and Southern California go together like sand and beaches. But there’s a new surf shop like no other, and it’s in Venice Beach. Mami Wata is the first African surf shop in the country. Selema Masekela is a surfer and has stepped into a wetsuit many times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy