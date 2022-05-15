Watch: Ventura freshman Sadie Engelhardt discusses winning Division 2 Southern Section 1,600 meter championship

Engelhardt ran a 4:43.93 in 1,600 and a 2:08.26 in the 800 winning both races.

MOORPARK, Calif. -- Sadie Engelhardt won the Division 2 1,600 and 800 meter races at the Southern Section track and field championships on Saturday from Moorpark High School. She ran a 4:43.93 in the 1,600 and a 2:08.26 in the 800.

Here, she discusses the 1,600 meter race and what it will take to match her state leading times at next weekend's Masters Meet.