RHS loses close games to La Cueva and Piedra Vista

GRANTS, N.M. – In 2017, Cibola County local Bruce Lynn had the hunting opportunity of a lifetime. Lynn lawfully shot and killed a bear in the Zuni Mountains with a bow and arrow, proud of his hunt, he went to have the animal taxidermized so he could display the animal hide in his cabin. Lynn took the bear to American Wildlife Taxidermy and had Daniel L. Gruben do the taxidermy work. After submitting the animal to what he thought was a fair taxidermist, Lynn was wronged when the hide returned and it was not the same pelt as belonged to the bear he shot. A lengthy court battle ensued and finally came to a head on May 12; the Cibola County Magistrate Court found the pelt Lynn received was not the same animal he had submitted to the taxidermist, and ordered Gruben to pay Lynn $5,000 in damages.

CIBOLA COUNTY, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO