Roswell, NM

RHS loses close games to La Cueva and Piedra Vista

By Blynn Beltran Roswell Daily Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roswell High School varsity softball team lost against La Cueva High School and Piedra Vista High School in the 2022 5A Softball Championships Thursday and Friday at Cleveland High School. Both games were close matches and decided in the seventh inning. The Lady Coyotes took on the fourth...

