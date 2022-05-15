ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

RHS midfielder signs with University of the Southwest

By Blynn Beltran Roswell Daily Record
rdrnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoswell High School senior Bruno Ramos signed with the University of the Southwest to pursue a degree in business and continue playing soccer this coming fall season. Ramos is set to graduate this spring from Roswell High. He decided to sign with USW because the university is close to Roswell and...

www.rdrnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rdrnews.com

Gateway girls second at state track and field

Local athletes set state records during NMAA competition. Gateway Christian School finished second in the team standings among the 1A girls competing at the recent New Mexico Activities Association Track and Field Championships. The team of 13 competed in every event but the pole vault, and reached the podium in...
ROSWELL, NM
rdrnews.com

Hagerman Track and Field hoists 2022 Blue Trophy

The Hagerman Bobcats scored 112 points in winning the 2022 state Track and Field Blue Trophy, with Pecos coming in second with 46 points. The Bobcats’ Sebastian Mireles, with 28.5 points, was the High Point Athlete of the meet. Below are results from individual competitions:. • 4x1 Relay -...
HAGERMAN, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque native is Aggies top quarterback, per coach

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The NMSU football team may have found its quarterback for 2022. New Aggies head coach Jerry Kill told KRQE sports that former Volcano Vista and NMMI quarterback is the current QB1 on the depth chart. Following a successful career at Volcano Vista, Pavia went...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rdrnews.com

ENMU-Roswell holds graduation ceremonies

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell had 237 students graduate last week, with many participating in two separate commencement exercises. On Friday night, 120 of the ENMU-Roswell graduates gathered at the Roswell Convention Center on North Main Street to receive associate degrees and certificates of achievement, employability and occupational training during the school’s 77th graduation ceremony. The ENMU-R Community College Board had approved 183 people for degrees or certificates.
ROSWELL, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, NM
City
Coyote, NM
Roswell, NM
Sports
Roswell, NM
Education
rdrnews.com

Goddard FFA students keep competing after advisor’s death

After the death of their advisor in March, Goddard High School’s FFA students faced the choice of whether or not to continue preparing for state and national competitions. Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Daniel Mathews died March 8, about a month before the state FFA Career Development Event in Las Cruces.
ROSWELL, NM
rdrnews.com

ENMU-R to host second annual Scrubs Camp

The Health Education Unit at ENMU-Roswell will hold its second annual Scrubs Camp on Thursday, June 9 in the Health Science Center on campus. The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The camp is designed to be an interactive healthcare careers exploration experience. It is open to...
EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES
yournewsnm.com

JULY 4TH PORTALES FIREWORKS DISPLAY CANCELLED

The Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce announced this week that it is forced to cancel the 2022 Portales Fireworks Show. In early March J&M Displays, the vendor that has produced and fired the show for more than a decade announced it would be unable to produce the Portales show on July 4 this year. The Chamber, which contracts, coordinates and fund-raises for the event each year performed an exhaustive search to find another vendor or option without success.
PORTALES, NM
rdrnews.com

Businesses report good recreational cannabis sales

Roswell cannabis users apparently were ready for recreational sales to get going here, with good business occurring since Friday, according to representatives with the two companies that have received permits so far for recreational marijuana sales in the city limits. Duke Rodriguez, CEO of New Mexico Top Organics/Ultra Health Inc.,...
ROSWELL, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Ramos
rdrnews.com

Local college plans future campus projects

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell administrators are planning some building renovations and expansions, as well as some infrastructure improvements, during the next five years. ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell told members of the Community College Board that the five-year capital improvement plan includes projects identified as high priority by the college’s 2020-25...
ROSWELL, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Smoky skies and new fire regulations in the Sacramentos

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On Wednesday morning, Borderland residents woke up to an orange sun and a layer of smoke hovering over the Organ Mountains. The smoke is coming from the Black Fire, currently burning in the Gila Wilderness due west of Truth or Consequences, and over 100 miles northwest of Las Cruces. The The post Smoky skies and new fire regulations in the Sacramentos appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Warm evening, moisture increases east

We added a few degrees to our high temperatures from Saturday. Albuquerque reached near 90°, Santa Fe 85°, and Roswell hit the triple digits. Parts of southeast NM broke their highs this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure is parked right over New Mexico this evening. This is the main culprit for our hot temps and calmer wind gusts. But beginning this evening, our ridge shifts east and will allow the stronger afternoon wind gusts to return. We’re also seeing some moisture squeeze into northeast NM thanks to a wind shift. These higher dew points and stronger breezes will continue pushing westward tonight. So expect some canyon winds into the ABQ metro area come early Monday morning. You’ll notice a difference with the moisture throughout the morning. This sets the scene for scattered PM showers and storms east of the Sandia. Some of these will be stronger closer to Texas in Harding and Union counties.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rdrnews.com

Outdoor pool, splash pads preparing to open for season

Some water recreation opportunities will be opening for the summer season this month, according to a press release issued by the city of Roswell. The outdoor pool at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center will offer a “preview weekend” for public swimming May 21-22 and then will open on a daily basis beginning May 27. The outdoor pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. The pool will offer free swim days June 13, July 11 and Aug. 1.
ROSWELL, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhs#Roswell High School#Usw#Coyotes
desertexposure.com

Atomicon in Alamogordo is colorful opportunity to dress up

Alamogordo MainStreet in partnership with Flickinger Center of Performing Arts & Patrons Hall presented Atomicon 2022 on Saturday, May 4. This event is Alamogordo’s version of “Comic-Con,” an international comic book convention and nonprofit multi-genre entertainment event that is held annually in San Diego, California. A comic...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
rdrnews.com

Vaping concerns prompt K-9 search at schools

Searches of Roswell schools by the Roswell Police Department’s K-9 units could become more common as a method of combatting vaping devices that contain illegal drugs in the schools. Vaping devices heat a nicotine solution that is often flavored. The resulting vapor is then inhaled. They come in the...
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Fire destroys mobile homes outside Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire destroyed four mobile homes in Chaves County. The fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. at Monksdale Rd. and Main Street just outside the Roswell city limits. Several fire departments in the area were called to contain it. No one was hurt. The Roswell Fire Department is investigating the cause […]
ROSWELL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
rdrnews.com

Local water districts consider insurance options

The Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District is considering a push for a state fund for agricultural-related insurance as a possible way to help avoid future priority calls on Pecos River waters by the Carlsbad Irrigation District. Greg Alpers, chairman of the PVACD board of directors, said Tuesday morning during the...
ROSWELL, NM
KOAT 7

Brunch with Byron: Trinity Hotel and Restaurant

CARLSBAD, N.M. — It's a place that has ties to Carlsbad's unique history. The Trinity Hotel and Restaurant takes you back to the days of the wild west as the restaurant occupies a building built in 1892. Watch the video above for more.
CARLSBAD, NM
cbs4local.com

New Mexico: Airman found dead in home

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 1st Class Air Force Airman was found dead in his home in New Mexico earlier this week. Emerald Baskin-Young lived off base in Melrose, NM. Baskin-Young joined the Air Force in December of 2020. “Team Cannon is heartbroken by the loss...
MELROSE, NM
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs Hispano Chamber names new leader

Sometimes leaders are born, not made – close friend and prior Hispano Chamber of Commerce Board President Susana Arvizu said of Sergio Polanco being named the new Hispano Chamber President and CEO. “Sergio is perfect for this position. Leadership is definitely his thing. He has always been willing and...
HOBBS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy