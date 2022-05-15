ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Cowboy Baseball Falls Short Versus Texas Tech In Game 2

By OSU Athletics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rXnQ_0feYdbSu00

Oklahoma State dropped its series with Texas Tech as the No. 8 Red Raiders handed the third-ranked Cowboys a 9-3 loss Saturday night at O'Brate Stadium.

With the setback, the Pokes fell to 34-16 overall and are now tied with Texas Tech for second in the Big 12 standings with a 13-7 conference mark. The Red Raiders are also 34-16 overall.

OSU managed just four hits in the contest. Griffin Doersching led the Cowboys with a 2-for-4, two-RBI night at the plate and homered for the second consecutive game.

Starter Bryce Osmond suffered his first loss in conference play this season after entering the game 4-0 in the league. The right-hander allowed five runs on three hits while striking out seven to fall to 4-2 on the season.

Neither team recorded a hit until the third inning when the Red Raiders took the lead. The leadoff man walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After back-to-back strikeouts, a double drove in the runner and put the Cowboys down 1-0.

OSU evened things with a familiar sight in the fourth. With one out in the inning, Doersching took a 1-1 pitch deep to left-center field for a solo home run. It was his 10th round tripper of the season.

TTU got back on top with a big rally in the fifth. Hudson White led off the inning with a solo home run to nearly the same spot as Doersching's in left-center to give the Red Raiders the lead. Later in the inning, two errors, both with the bases loaded, and a two-out grand slam led to four unearned runs and extended the OSU deficit to 8-1.

The Cowboys got a run back in the sixth when Jake Thompson ripped a one-out triple off the center-field wall before scoring on a balk.

OSU's final run came in the eighth as back-to-back walks with two outs followed by a Doersching single made the score 8-3.

Sunday's series finale is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Thompson
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

PGA Fans Try To Beat The Heat During Last Day Of Practice Rounds

TULSA, Oklahoma - The heat was a factor on Wednesday as fans piled in for the last day of practice rounds for the 2022 PGA Championship at Tulsa Southern Hills. It started early and became a real concern, especially with many parents bringing children along. With EMSA issuing its first Medical Heat Alert of 2022 on Wednesday it's an important reminder to stay hydrated during this warm summer-like weather.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Series Finale#College Baseball#Oklahoma State#The Red Raiders#Osu#Ttu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy