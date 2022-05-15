ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Hey Ray: Water magic

By Ray Petelin
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmMNS_0feYdPp400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwToh_0feYdPp400
Hey Ray: Water magic 01:49

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have shown you several experiments dealing with air pressure, and we want to show you how to perform an air pressure experiment that looks like magic.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Our atmosphere is always pushing on us in all directions. Containers that seem empty are filled with air. Even when you turn that container upside down, it is full of air.  Even when a container is full of something else, like water, air is still pushing on it.

Also, this could get messy, so make sure you are doing this experiment in a place that is OK to get wet.

Physics creates magic when we put our experiment together. For this, we need a playing card and a small glass of water with an opening smaller than the playing card.

Set the playing card on top of the glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rssN6_0feYdPp400
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

While holding the playing card onto the glass of water, quickly flip it upside down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNyyY_0feYdPp400
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Now let go of the card!

So, how does that card stay put, and why isn't the water spilling out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7MZI_0feYdPp400
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

That is the magic, or the physics. Since the tiny bit of air in the container is quickly pushed out of the container by the water, there is no air in it.

Air is trying to fill that empty space created when the glass was turned upside down, and that air pushes the playing card against the glass, holding the card in place and keeping the water from spilling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257mOI_0feYdPp400
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Now, what happens when you slide the card away?

Exactly what you think: It will allow air to move in, and the water to spill out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPRtA_0feYdPp400
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

So, there is a little science disguised as magic.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

AAA offices in Pittsburgh cleared after bomb threat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The AAA offices on Baum Boulevard have been cleared after a bomb threat.Pittsburgh Public Safety said 18 people were evacuated from the building after the threat on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. Officials say a caller said there was a bomb inside the building in East Liberty. Police used K9s to check the building, and the bomb squad responded to clear the scene around 9:30 p.m. Officials said nothing was found. The area has been reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empty Space#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Luxe + Willow heated blankets recalled nationwide due to burn risk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A heated blanket sold nationwide is being recalled because of a burn risk.The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall for the Luxe + Willow Heated Blanket.  The company has gotten three reports of the blanket overheating. One person was actually burned on their wrist and another person said their blanket caught fire, the CPSC said in the report. The blankets were sold from January to March at several major retailers, including T.J. Maxx and Urban Outfitters. Those people with the blanket should stop using it immediately and contact the company for a full refund or voucher.Visit the CPSC's website here for more details on the recall. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A 'picture perfect' day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Picture perfect weather is expected today.  Today: Pleasant Chamber of Commerce weather will be in placeAlert: None for now.  Potential for Saturday as a powerful front sweeps throughAware: Big warm-up occurs on Friday, SaturdayThe only issue that I am seeing is that wind speeds will be a little strong at times today. This afternoon I have wind speeds between 15-20mph coming in out of the north northwest. Besides that today will be a fairly standard May day.  Highs will be near 70 degrees, with the average high temperature this time of the year coming in at 72.  Morning lows...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fierce flames cause abandoned rowhomes to collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A set of row homes came crashing down in Braddock as flames ripped through the building early this morning. Prior the building collapsing, firefighters were on the scene just before 2 a.m. They said the homes along Oliver Street were abandoned when they caught fire. No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause is under investigation.
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire pours from garbage truck, shuts down Liberty Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A large plume of black smoke billowed into the sky above the Liberty Bridge when a garbage truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon.The truck was crossing the bridge on the outbound side when the fire erupted.It's unclear right now what caused the fire.The situation is causing traffic issues in the city. Drivers are being told to avoid the area as the bridge and Liberty Tunnels are closed in both directions.Firefighters need to move the garbage truck. After that, an inspection crew will come in to examine the bridge.PennDOT is warning drivers to expect rush hour delays.Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom thanks Pittsburgh firefighters for stopping by her son's apple butter stand

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A grateful mom wrote a thank you letter to Pittsburgh firefighters for making her son's day a little brighter.The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire shared photos of their visit with the boy on Facebook.The firefighters from Engine 17 recently stopped by Anthony "Tug" Morris's apple butter stand, but his mom said the visit meant so much more. She said they let her son, who is autistic, see the firetruck and equipment and ask all the questions he wanted. His mom said it was a gift for her to see him interacting with these real-life heroes. "Until two years ago, he didn't speak in complete sentences and could barely read or write. To watch him communicate and be in love with his dream, presented in real life, was everything to me," she said in the letter. Morris is 9-years-old and attends Pittsburgh Public Schools. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man injured in Coraopolis shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in Coraopolis.According to Allegheny Co. Police, dispatchers were notified of a shooting along 4th Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Monday.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.Police say detectives from the department's Homicide Unit are investigating.Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.  Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
CORAOPOLIS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gas prices impacting Memorial Day vacations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gas prices are continuing to climb to new records every day. Have you stopped to think about how much it will cost to get to the beach this summer? According to AAA, more people are expected to take vacations this year after the last two years of the pandemic and restrictions. Most people will be driving.  Currently gas is $4.57 a gallon in the U.S. In Pennsylvania, it's $4.74 a gallon and $4.67 in Pittsburgh.  "It's crazy. It's tough for everyone," Jeff Cohen said.  There's no sign of gas prices coming down anytime soon. In fact, expect them...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy