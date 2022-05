JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — As inflation pushes the costs of goods higher, it's forcing tough decisions for small business owners, some are taking drastic steps to survive. Freiburg's in downtown Johnson City has a prominent sign advertising the $4.99 lunch, but now fewer items will be available at that price. The restaurant announced on Facebook, it's due to the rising cost of "EVERYTHING" and they held out as long as they could.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO