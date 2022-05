Three dogs and one cat have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first is Benny, an 11-month-old Anatolian Shepherd with a tan coat that was originally surrendered to the shelter in early April due to resource guarding issues with other dogs. He would need to be separated from other pups during feeding time, but he loves people and is described by HHS as a "big baby." He would do best in a home with no small animals or cats. His adoption fee is $325.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO