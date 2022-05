An unlicensed driver from Mexico in an unregistered vehicle was nabbed near Water Oak on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Carlos Alberto Munoz Herrera, 35, of Fruitland Park, shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday was driving a white 2000 Chevrolet truck heading north on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466 when an officer ran the license plate and discovered it was registered to another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO