After Albert Pujols was hilariously caught trying to steal a base in April, it appeared as though his base-stealing days were over. That was not the case. Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals were taking on the New York Mets on Wednesday, with Max Scherzer on the mound for New York. Scherzer does many things well. But like so many strikeout pitchers, he can tend to lose focus of runners when they reach base. Particularly, once Scherzer comes set, his next move will almost assuredly be to the plate and there will be little — if any — focus on the runner.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO