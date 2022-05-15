ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Pebble Hills’ Omer Ibrahim wins silver in 6A 800 meters on final day of UIL State meet

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZ7Dp_0feYaLiR00

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Omer Ibrahim finished in second place in the 800 meters at the District, Area and Regional meets. He kept with tradition at State.

In his first trip to the state meet, the Pebble Hills junior ran to a silver medal on Saturday in the Class 6A 800m in a personal best time of 1:51.81. Americas high school senior Jared Laverty, who beat Ibrahim at the three previous meets, finished seventh in 1:55.16

Ibrahim was in third place at the bell and kept with his strategy from all of his previous 2022 meets: he held close to the leaders, let them do the work to carry him through the first 600 meters, then kicked hard down the stretch. Though he wasn’t able to catch gold medalist Darius Rainey of Humble Summer Creek, Ibrahim was pleased with his silver medal.

“At 150 meters, we started to sprint and I caught the guy. I couldn’t catch (Rainey), but that’s alright. It was a hell of a race,” Ibrahim said.

The son of former UTEP and Kuwait Olympic steeple chaser Bashir Ibrahim, Omer was ecstatic to be following in his father’s footsteps in winning big at a big meet. Bashir is now also Omer’s coach at Pebble Hills High School.

The PR time he ran in the 800 meters is less than a second slower than what his father’s PR in the event was when he was running professionally.

“It feels awesome. He just wants the best for me, he’s so happy to see me succeed in this. So it feels awesome and like a stepping stone for future years,” said Ibrahim.

Elsewhere on the track, Coronado junior Luis Pastor ran huge personal bests in the 1600 meters (4:11.34) and 3200 meters (9:03.83), finishing in fifth and fourth, respectively.

Pastor’s time in the 1600 meters broke the school record previously held by two-time Olympian Alan Culpepper, who is now an assistant track coach at UTEP. Pastor had been trying to break the record for awhile and was ecstatic on the track when he realized he’d done it at the state meet.

“People come here to PR, it’s a great track, it’s fast. To do that is something not a lot of high schoolers get to experience. To even run on this track is beautiful, it’s amazing,” said Pastor.

In the field, Eastlake senior Logan Villalva also PR’d in the discus, with a throw of 168 feet, 10 inches, good for fifth place in the competition.

Villalva has heard from a few different schools that he could potentially earn scholarships for throwing, including UTEP and UT-Arlington.

“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted but I’m grateful to represent for myself, my family and my school. At the end of the day, I’m happy with my performance,” said Villalva.

In Class 1A, Elijah Gaines of nearby Van Horn set the 1A state record in the high jump with a leap of 6’10.

With Ibrahim taking silver, a total of four medals were won by three competitors from the Borderland – San Elizario’s Christopher Moreno won gold in the 4A 800m and Tornillo’s Angel Torres won gold and bronze in the 1600m and 3200m, respectively.

All three of those athletes, plus Pastor, Horizon high jumper Ricardo Leyva and Riverside’s Angel Munoz are juniors and could be back for some hardware in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Athletes at Andress, Montwood sign to play at collegiate level

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A total of 15 athletes, seven at Andress and nine at Montwood, signed to play sports in college on Wednesday. At Andress, boys soccer player Anthony Barrera signed with Air Force as the first Golden Eagles’ player in 25 years to sign to play Division I. Other Andress athletes to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Del Valle looks to punch ticket to Sweet 16 for first time ever

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are only two Borderland high school baseball teams still remaining in the UIL playoffs; both of them hail from El Paso’s Lower Valley. Del Valle and Riverside hold that honor, the Conquistadores in Class 5A and the Rangers in Class 4A. Del Valle punched its ticket to the Regional […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Americas softball ready for first trip to Sweet 16 since 2012

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Only one Borderland softball team at the high school or collegiate level is still remaining in the playoffs: the Americas Trail Blazers. Roxanne Luna’s squad defeated Midland High School in a three-game series last week in the Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals to advance to the Regional Semifinals – the Sweet […]
EL PASO, TX
kscbnews.net

Seward’s Zhane Thompson Signs at UTEP

Seward County Lady Saints basketball player Zhane Thompson has signed to play basketball at UTEP. The 5’8″ guard from Burnsville, Minnesota averaged 13.1 points per game for the 22-10 Lady Saints. She scored 25 in both games against Independence. She averaged 9.9 points per game in 2020-2021. The Miners were 14-15 this season and were 6-12 in Conference USA. Kevin Baker is the head coach.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
State
Texas State
City
Riverside, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
San Elizario, TX
KTSM

Parkland football coach Eric Frontz takes assistant AD job at Socorro ISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parkland head football coach Eric Frontz is taking a new job as an assistant athletic director for Socorro Independent School District, he told KTSM on Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD school board approved Frontz for the job on its meeting on Tuesday. Frontz will begin working with District Athletic Director […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC earn hard-fought 1-0 win over Sacramento Republic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC earned its fifth straight home result with a 1-0 victory over Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. In the midst of a tough three games in seven days stretch that will span three different time zones, El Paso appeared to show some […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

LSU transfer Xavier Pinson commits to New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Call it another coup for first-year New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar. Heiar and the Aggies successfully garnered the commitment of LSU senior transfer Xavier Pinson on Wednesday afternoon. A 6’2 point guard who also played three years at Missouri and has one season of eligibility remaining, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Leyva
Person
Alan Culpepper
KTSM

Trio of Chapin athletes sign to play at next level

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A trio of Chapin High School athletes signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level on Tuesday. Boys basketball player Manny Flores signed with Sul Ross State in Alpine. Flores was a four-year starter and helped the Huskies to back-to-back Sweet 16s in 2021 and 2022. He is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Mazara’s big night leads Chihuahuas to 9-1 win over OKC Dodgers

OKLAHOMA CITY – The El Paso Chihuahuas walked 10 times in their 9-1 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams have split the first two games of the series. El Paso right fielder Nomar Mazara went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a two-run home run and a bases […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Former UTEP stars Bieniemy, Williams see NBA Draft stock rise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP men’s basketball star Bryson Williams played so well at the NBA G-League Elite Camp the last couple days, he’s getting to stay a few more. The Miner-turned-Texas Tech Red Raider earned himself a call-up and invitation to the NBA Draft Combine May 18-20 in Chicago, the league announced […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uil#Ibrahim Said#Uil State#Humble Summer Creek#Utep#Kuwait Olympic#Pebble Hills High School
KTSM

UTEP announces 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Class

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Athletics announced the next group of greats to forever go down in Miners’ history on Monday. The 2022 UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame Class features four Miner greats from two different sports and a pair of historic teams. Fred DeBernardi (track and field), John Furman (football), Johnnie Lee Higgins, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Saturday’s High School Baseball area round scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four El Paso-area high school teams were alive heading into Saturday’s area round games. Here is a look at scores from Saturday’s action on the diamond. UIL CLASS 6A AREA PLAYOFFS Pebble Hills vs. Keller – All games in Andrews Game 1: Keller def. Pebble Hills 8-5 Game 2: Keller […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NM State falls short on Senior Day to Grand Canyon

LAS CRUCES, N.M. –  Sunday marked the final game at Presley Askew Field for four seniors – Brendon Rodriguez, Frank Dickson IV, Lyle Hibbitts, and Tommy Tabak – as the NM State baseball team wrapped up the 2022 home slate. In the ninth inning, NM State looked to rally, but fell short as No. 25 completed the sweep with a 5-4 […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Americas’ softball punches ticket to Sweet 16

PECOS, Texas (KTSM) – Americas’ High School softball had another exciting playoff series. This time in the regional quarterfinal round of the 2022 UIL 6A Region 1 and 3 Softball State Championships. The Trailblazers took on Midland High and the series went to three games. After dropping Game 1 on Thursday, Midland took down Americas […]
PECOS, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas drop final game of series to Sacramento River Cats

Sacramento’s Austin Dean hit three home runs in the River Cats’ 11-8 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The teams split the six-game series. El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-3 with two walks and has reached base four times in each of his last two games. Campusano hit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy