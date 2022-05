POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This summer, breathtaking views will once again draw people to Big Bradley Falls in Polk County. The nearly 100-foot falls aren’t easily accessible. The waterfall is on a remote tract of land managed by North Carolina Wildlife Resources. For decades, agency staff has grappled with hikers who take deadly risks to get a peak from a lookout that was just a ledge. Since 2000, eight people have died there.

