Watertown, NY

Saturday Sports: Lyme defeats Watertown on the diamond

By Mel Busler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Diamond action was the main attraction Saturday. Among the games, the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds was the site as Lyme took on Watertown. At the bottom of the first, Danny Mauer grounds out to second, allowing Kyle Moore to score from third. Watertown goes on top...

Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Massena in boys’ lacrosse

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Sandstoners entertained Massena in a boys’ lacrosse battle Tuesday. Massena’s Trysen Sunday fakes the pass, then fires low for the goal. Sunday sets up Dugga Thompson for the sidewinder that dents the net. Red Raiders lead 13-4. Potsdam’s Liam McCargar fends...
POTSDAM, NY
Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Widmeyer Road, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home. A graveside service at Beeches Bridge Cemetery will be held at a date and time to be announced with a Celebration of Life gathering to follow. Contributions may be made to his four children at the Celebration of Life. He is survived by his companion and the mother of his children, Tiffany Williams of Glenfield; his mother, Judy A. Nagy; four children, Gabrielle, Anthony, Payslee, and Beau Nagy; five sisters and three brothers, Catherine and Joe Sins of West Leyden, Gerald A. Nagy Jr. and his companion Jessica Van Winkle of Watson, Grace Nagy and her companion Kevin Simmons of New Bremen, Patricia Rogers and her companion William Pellam Jr. of New Bremen, Robert Nagy of Watertown; Brian Nagy and his companion Jennifer Barber of Port Leyden, Melissa Nagy and her companion Joe McNally of Port Leyden and Gladys and Andrew Bennett of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Gerald Anthony Nagy Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents. Chase was born June 24, 1986 in Lowville, New York, a son of Gerald Anthony Nagy Sr. and Judy Ann Delles Nagy. He graduated from South Lewis Central School and worked as a selfemployed carpenter in Old Forge, Eagle Bay and Glenfield. He also worked for Mahoney Design & Build in Syracuse and Fort Drum. He did farm work in Constableville and Niagara Falls areas and cut down Christmas trees in West Leyden at the Christmas Tree Farm on Fish Creek Road. He also worked at Blizzards constructing trailers. Most recently, he was employed as a construction worker/carpenter in Canastota, NY. Chase loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping and enjoyed cooking steak on an open fire or outdoor grill, and enjoyed 4-wheeling, snowmobiling and motorcycles. Chase loved building a 4 wheeler out of a motorcycle with his son, Anthony, and rebuilding and fixing up non running 4-wheelers and motorcycles. He also enjoyed spending time at Agers Falls in Lyonsdale. Most of all Chase enjoyed spending every spare moment with his children. He enjoyed gardening and teaching his son, Anthony, about growing vegetables. Chase loved to go swimming with all his children and the most memorable moment for him was the day each of his children were born. He was very proud of each of his children and talked very highly of them. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
GLENFIELD, NY
WIlliam A. (Bill) Chapin, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. William A. (Bill) Chapin has run his final race, finishing on May 16, 2022, in Fernandina Beach FL, on Amelia Island. He was born in Watertown, NY, on April 16, 1943, to Richard D. and Ruth Rathbun Chapin. He grew up on Colorado Avenue in the house next to Chapin’s Flowers and began his involvement in the business as a child. From the time he was a toddler, he actually enjoyed shoveling snow and helped to clear the parking lot in front of the flower shop. He often rode in the delivery vehicle and was able, for any address in the city, to say which side of the street it was on and to name the cross streets on either side of the address. As he grew older, he helped with transplanting seedlings and developed a life-long love of gardening.
Watertown, NY
Sports
Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN. Toni is survived by her three children, Steven (Jennifer) Harblin, Kelso Washington; Jeffry (Lynda) Harblin, Prince George, VA, and Susan (Gregory) Dandrow, Newport, TN; four grandchildren, Kenneth (Angel) Harblin, of Washington; Amelia Habersetzer, Washington; Alexandra (Robert) LaVine, Watertown, and Christopher (Katie) Dandrow, Watertown; eight great-grandchildren, Aydin Harblin, Eli Harblin, Teagan Habersetzer, Taylor Habersetzer, Tarryn Habersetzer, Benjamin Dandrow, Jaina Dandrow, and Kristie Dandrow; two brother in-laws, Michael Hoepfinger, Pittsburgh, PA and Dr. Thomas D. Harblin (Dorothea), Fayetteville, NY, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
WATERTOWN, NY
Dewey H. Stewart Jr., 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dewey H. Stewart Jr., 76, of Watertown, NY, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 12, 2022, after battling kidney failure. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. He loved his family and friends dearly, and wanted them all to trust Jesus Christ as their Savior. Dewey retired working for Riccelli Enterprises for over 25 years. In his retirement, he served God as a trustee at Watertown Baptist Temple, a groundskeeper, and many other tasks in the ministry. He was known for his quiet and gentle disposition and his caring and sweet spirit. He became a prayer warrior for so many of those he loved. Dewey is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy L. Stewart, his mother and father, Dewey and June Stewart, and his youngest brother, Steven Stewart. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Stewart, daughter, Stacey Spier (Jon Spier), son, Dewey Stewart (Lauren Stewart), and his brothers Ralph, Roger, Ken, and Arnold Stewart. His step children are Sarah Crespo (Ricardo Crespo), Stacey Modica (Andrew Modica), Kristy Barry, and Charles Barry Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nick Spier (Krysta Spier), Sean Spier (Hannah Spier), and Leah, Jamieson, and Gianna Stewart. His step grandchildren are Allison, Shelby, Jacob, and Noah Modica, and Elijah, Elizabeth, and Lydia Crespo. His great grandchildren include Desmond, Cora, Elli, and Levi Spier. He will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Watertown Baptist Temple (26200 State Route 3, Watertown, NY 13601). Online Condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
WATERTOWN, NY
Catherine “Cathy” Sweeney, 67, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Catherine “Cathy” Sweeney, 67, of Creekwood Dr., Watertown, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home. Calling hours are from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a closing prayer. Burial will be held privately by the family. She is survived by four children, Michael, Sara, Samantha, and Paul, grandchildren, her siblings, Lisa (Michael) Lee of Valdosta, Georgia, James (Mary) of Sperryville, Stephen of Castorland, John (Jennifer) of Lowville; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, David G. Sweeney; and sister, Rebecca Lynn Sweeney. Cathy was born on May 27, 1954 in Lowville, NY a daughter of the late Earl and Theresa MacNeil Sweeney. She graduated from Lowville Academy and worked in food service for many years Cathy loved flowers and the color hot pink. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of 25215 Perch Lake Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 11, 2022 at the The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, NY. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 21st at the Omar Cemetery with...
WATERTOWN, NY
Rain on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will increase the clouds tonight. Overnight lows will be in the 40′s. Rain is likely tomorrow. Highs will be near 60. Heat and humidity build back into the region on Friday.
WATERTOWN, NY
Gerald T. Evans, 75, formerly of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Gerald T. Evans, 75, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed away, Monday, May 9, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY. Born November 19, 1946 at the Theresa Hospital, Theresa, NY, he was a son of Edwin and Margaret Turner Evans. He attended Theresa Elementary School and Indian River Central School. Gerald married Susanna Whitman in September of 2005 in Watertown, NY, by the Honorable Town of Watertown Justice, Howard George. He was a cook at Howard Johnson’s Restaurant and the Golden Lion Restaurant, both in Watertown, NY. He also worked for various farms in the area and was grounds keeper for Lennox Mobile Home Park. Gerald loved fishing and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Susanna; a sister, Rose M. Webb, Theresa, NY; two brothers, Dale “Chico” Evans, Watertown, NY, Edward Evans and his wife, Rebecca, Lowville, NY; a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Scott Witherell, Watertown, NY; four grandchildren, Erin Cole, Halind and Darius Stokes, Jacob Elias Cole, Geoni Cantwell; three great-grandchildren, Denzel Stokes, Zaliaha Stokes, and Saxxon Cole; two sistersin-law, Cathy and Peggy; twenty-two nieces and nephews. His parents, two brothers, Orville “Digger” Evans and William “Billy” Evans and a sister, Agnes Merritt, all passed away previously. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, at a later date. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
THERESA, NY
Into the octagon: mixed martial arts comes to the north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mixed martial arts returns to the Watertown municipal arena this Saturday night. It’s being billed as Victory Cage Fighting Championships 33. Action gets underway at 6 p.m. As always, it promises to be an action-packed night with some outstanding fighters featured. “Saturday we’ve got...
WATERTOWN, NY
Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of State Route 12E. died peacefully on May 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 24, 1957, in Star Lake, New York to the late Frederick Weigand Sr. & Lois M. (Hewitt) Fairbanks. Chris attended school in Star Lake. He was a heavy machinery operator, employed by a cosmetic manufacturer in the Lipstick Factory in Port Jervis, New York. He is survived by his daughter, Grace Michel, Carthage; and his siblings, Frederick “Skip” Weigand, Jr., Hastings; Paul Weigand and his wife, Sue of Tupper Lake; and Laurie Smith, Baldwinsville, NY. Chris enjoyed fishing. He was an avid baker and loved cooking. He was a big movie buff! He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Jefferson County SPCA. There will be no services, a burial will be held privately in the Oswegatchie Cemetery. Arrangements are being made with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc, located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences in his memory can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
CHAUMONT, NY
Miyako Y. Tanabe, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miyako Y. Tanabe, 85, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 15, 2022. Born in 1936 in Hawaii, daughter of Naoichi and Tama Yahata, Miyako graduated from Honokaa High School in 1954. She was the first in her family to attend college, completing a bachelor’s degree in History from Baker College in Baldwin City, Kansas, as well as a certificate in physical therapy from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
WATERTOWN, NY
Graveside services for Paul F. Gotham, 72, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with military honors for Paul F. Gotham, 72, a resident of Winthrop, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton. Mr. Gotham passed away on January 8, 2022 at the Iroquois Nursing Home in Jamesville, NY. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, Adams Center, passed away Friday May 13th, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Watertown. Services will be held for the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Adams State Road Cemetery, Adams Center. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Bill is survived by his wife, Thelma; his daughter Gloria (James) Gregory, his son William (Wanda) Reardon; his grandchildren Katie (Wesley) DaSilva, William Reardon, Scott (Lisa) Gregory, Elizabeth Gregory; four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson Jeff Gregory. Bill was born in the Town of Ellisburg on September 19th, 1925, a son to William and Edna Hartman Reardon. He was educated in the Mannsville High School. Bill joined the Merchant Marines and sailed the Great Lakes before enlisting in the US Navy in 1942. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Bill operated a farm in Ellisburg. After farming, he went to work for Don Veley Trucking in Mannsville to drive bulk milk trucks, retiring in 1987. He continued working as a carpenter for several years following his retirement. Bill married Mary E. Cote on June 7th, 1947. She predeceased him. He married Thelma Curtis December 15th, 2006. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reardon-Belloff-Leuze Scholarship c/o South Jefferson School or to the Rutland Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
Sheila (Breen) Cipriani, 77, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Sheila (Breen) Cipriani, 77, of 931 Knox Street, died peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Sheila was such a light in this sometimes-dark world and she will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She was born on March 14, 1945, in Ogdensburg, New York to the late John Francis & Lillian Mae (Kiah) Breen. Sheila graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1964. Sheila was a free spirit, she valued loyalty, honesty, and authenticity.
Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, of West Parishville

WEST PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton. Cora passed away on February 26, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
Graveside services for Richard “Dick” C. Morley Jr., 72, of Three Mile Bay

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with military honors for Richard “Dick” C. Morley Jr., age 72 of Three Mile Bay, NY, will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday (May 25, 2022) at Notre Dame Cemetery in Ogdensburg. Mr. Morley passed away at his home unexpectedly on January 10, 2022. The family respectfully asks those in attendance to wear a mask to keep everyone safe. Surviving is his wife Paula; a daughter Samantha Morley of Boston, MA; a brother Emmett “Roscoe” Morley of Ogdensburg; two sisters Rose (James) Missert and Barbara Morley both of Ogdensburg; and several nieces, nephews & cousins. A brother Peter Morley predeceased him. Dick was born on August 16, 1949 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Richard & Geraldine (LeBeau) Morley Sr. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and entered the United States Air Force on January 3, 1969. He later married Paula Halliwell on July 6, 1974, whom he met while on his first Air Force tour in Europe. Dick was a Veteran of both Vietnam and Desert Storm. He received numerous commendations for heroism, leadership, and service during his military career, including a Bronze Star. He later received his honorable discharge on August 31, 1993. After retirement, Dick moved out into the countryside, where he deeply loved being outdoors among nature. He enjoyed spending his days growing his vegetable and flower gardens, hunting, landscaping, tending his trees, and birdwatching. In the evenings, Dick enjoyed watching his favorite TV series and old movies, and being surrounded by the love of his family. Dick was a wonderful, generous, and kind husband and father, and loved his family and siblings very much. He will always be held in the hearts of his wife and daughter, who loved and dearly miss him and were truly blessed to have him in their lives. Memorial contributions can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
THREE MILE BAY, NY
Barry E. Newcombe, 71, formerly of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Barry E. Newcombe, 71, formerly of Massena, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2022 at his daughter’s home while under the care of Hospice. Barry was born on April 12, 1951 in Potsdam, New York, the son of the late Irving and Alice (Miller) Newcombe. He attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School. Barry married Deborah Warriner in June of 1972, the marriage later ended in divorce. He later had a companion of several years, Tina Lawrence.
MASSENA, NY

