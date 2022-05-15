ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Neosho tops Pembroke Hill to earn first district tournament win since 2017

koamnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: Neosho hangs on to beat Pembroke Hill 9-7 in the class 5...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Colgan cruises to regional title, earns spot in state tournament

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Colgan claims a 2A regional title Wednesday night in Pittsburg. The Panthers beat Southeast 14-4 in the regional semifinals, before beating St. Paul 19-4 in the championship game to earn their spot in the 2A state tournament in Great Bend. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS...
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Webb City claims district title, advances to state quarterfinals

NEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) The Webb City Cardinals earn the Class 5 District 7 championship Wednesday night, beating Carl Junction 12-1. The Cardinals move on to play in the Class 5 state quarterfinals on Saturday, May 28th. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Webb City shuts down Neosho to advance to district championship

NEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) Webb City tops Neosho 2-0 to advance to the Class 5 District 7 championship game. The Cardinals will face Carl Junction Wednesday night at 6 PM for the district title. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
NEOSHO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webb City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Education
Neosho, MO
Education
Webb City, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Webb City, MO
City
Neosho, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Harrington homers, Republic ends Joplin’s season in district quarterfinals

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Republic Tigers topped the Joplin Eagles 5-0 in the Class 6 District 6 quarterfinals on Monday afternoon. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to be able to swing it a little better to give ourselves a chance,” says Joplin head coach Kyle Wolf, “I thought we competed on the mound. I thought we did some things defensively that were good. When you’re struggling to score runs it’s hard to get any energy and any mojo going. Credit to their kid on the mound. He kept us off-balance and never really gave us a chance to feel really good about anything in the box.”
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Galena’s Sarwinski signs to Pitt State baseball

GALENA, Kan. – Galena High School standout Brett Sarwinski signed on Wednesday afternoon to continue his baseball career with Pittsburg State. “Getting the opportunity to go play baseball for them is going to be a great experience for me,” Sarwinski says, “They really care about their players. They want them to succeed and they want the best for them. I feel like I’ll fit right in there when the time comes.”
GALENA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Matlock coaches final game for Pittsburg baseball

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg Purple Dragons saw their baseball season end Tuesday night in Pittsburg. The Purple Dragons fell to St. Thomas Aquinas 12-5 to finish as 5A regional runner-up, in what was the final game in the dugout for Pittsburg head coach Keith Matlock. “We started out...
PITTSBURG, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Sports#Koam News Now
koamnewsnow.com

Columbus punches ticket to state for first time in program history

GALENA, Kan. – (WATCH) Columbus tops Frontenac 5-1 to claim a 3A regional championship Tuesday, and earn a spot in the state tournament for the first time in program history. “It’s wonderful. It’s wonderful for me, but I’m so happy for these kids,” says Columbus head coach Mick Tedlock,...
COLUMBUS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Grove woman dies in head-on crash, New details in Joplin shooting, and volunteers clean up downtown Joplin

GROVE, Okla. – A Grove, Oklahoma woman is dead after a crash in Delaware County. Authorities say 68-year-old Donna Hill was driving west on County Road East 260 about three and a half miles north of Grove. Troopers say she attempted to turn south on State Highway 10 and was hit by a pickup. Hill was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital in good condition.
GROVE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KOMU

Barton County man announces his candidacy for 4th Congressional District

LAMAR - Barton County resident Jack Truman announced his campaign as the Democratic candidate for Missouri's 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. A self-described liberal conservative, Truman is running on the ideal of change. As a college professor, army veteran and small business owner, he said his experiences as a political outsider can bring about the change he wants to see.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man wanted for Joplin, Mo. Bank Robbery

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Vincent Gepson, 63, is wanted by authorities regarding the May 9, 2022 Bank Robbery at Great Southern Bank, 1232 S Rangeline, Joplin. RELATED >> CHARGES FILED AGAINST  MAN IN BANK ROBBERY According to the Probable Cause affidavit, “On May 9, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Great Southern Bank located at 1232 South Range Line Road,...
JOPLIN, MO
5NEWS

Berryville High School Senior named as victim in fatal Carroll County car crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — A Berryville High School senior was named as the victim in a fatal car accident that took place Sunday night, May 15. Arkansas State Police say 18-year-old Matthew Jay Hausman was driving down County Road 601 in Carroll County when he lost control of the vehicle. The Police say the car went off the left side of the road, hit a tree and left the car overturned on its top.
CARROLL COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy