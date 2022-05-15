Neosho tops Pembroke Hill to earn first district tournament win since 2017

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Republic Tigers topped the Joplin Eagles 5-0 in the Class 6 District 6 quarterfinals on Monday afternoon. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to be able to swing it a little better to give ourselves a chance,” says Joplin head coach Kyle Wolf, “I thought we competed on the mound. I thought we did some things defensively that were good. When you’re struggling to score runs it’s hard to get any energy and any mojo going. Credit to their kid on the mound. He kept us off-balance and never really gave us a chance to feel really good about anything in the box.”

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO