Neosho tops Pembroke Hill to earn first district tournament win since 2017

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Colgan claims a 2A regional title Wednesday night in Pittsburg. The Panthers beat Southeast 14-4 in the regional semifinals, before beating St. Paul 19-4 in the championship game to earn their spot in the 2A state tournament in Great Bend. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS...
NEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) The Webb City Cardinals earn the Class 5 District 7 championship Wednesday night, beating Carl Junction 12-1. The Cardinals move on to play in the Class 5 state quarterfinals on Saturday, May 28th. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – (WATCH) Frontenac claims a regional title and earns a trip to Manhattan for the 3A state tournament Tuesday night. The Raiders hit seven home runs on the day, beating Girard 10-0 in the regional semifinals and Baxter Springs 12-4 in the regional championship. “We wanted...
NEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) Webb City tops Neosho 2-0 to advance to the Class 5 District 7 championship game. The Cardinals will face Carl Junction Wednesday night at 6 PM for the district title. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – (WATCH) Baxter Springs softball tops Caney Valley 15-0 Monday afternoon in the 3A regional quarterfinals. The Lions advance to face top-seeded Columbus in the regional semifinals at 2 PM Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Republic Tigers topped the Joplin Eagles 5-0 in the Class 6 District 6 quarterfinals on Monday afternoon. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to be able to swing it a little better to give ourselves a chance,” says Joplin head coach Kyle Wolf, “I thought we competed on the mound. I thought we did some things defensively that were good. When you’re struggling to score runs it’s hard to get any energy and any mojo going. Credit to their kid on the mound. He kept us off-balance and never really gave us a chance to feel really good about anything in the box.”
GALENA, Kan. – Galena High School standout Brett Sarwinski signed on Wednesday afternoon to continue his baseball career with Pittsburg State. “Getting the opportunity to go play baseball for them is going to be a great experience for me,” Sarwinski says, “They really care about their players. They want them to succeed and they want the best for them. I feel like I’ll fit right in there when the time comes.”
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg Purple Dragons saw their baseball season end Tuesday night in Pittsburg. The Purple Dragons fell to St. Thomas Aquinas 12-5 to finish as 5A regional runner-up, in what was the final game in the dugout for Pittsburg head coach Keith Matlock. “We started out...
GALENA, Kan. – (WATCH) Columbus tops Frontenac 5-1 to claim a 3A regional championship Tuesday, and earn a spot in the state tournament for the first time in program history. “It’s wonderful. It’s wonderful for me, but I’m so happy for these kids,” says Columbus head coach Mick Tedlock,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau placed the boys and girls soccer coach at Springfield’s Catholic High School on administrative leave following an investigation into a code of conduct complaint. The school hired Mike Hines in August of 2015. Besides his duty as a head soccer...
GROVE, Okla. – A Grove, Oklahoma woman is dead after a crash in Delaware County. Authorities say 68-year-old Donna Hill was driving west on County Road East 260 about three and a half miles north of Grove. Troopers say she attempted to turn south on State Highway 10 and was hit by a pickup. Hill was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital in good condition.
LAMAR - Barton County resident Jack Truman announced his campaign as the Democratic candidate for Missouri's 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. A self-described liberal conservative, Truman is running on the ideal of change. As a college professor, army veteran and small business owner, he said his experiences as a political outsider can bring about the change he wants to see.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Vincent Gepson, 63, is wanted by authorities regarding the May 9, 2022 Bank Robbery at Great Southern Bank, 1232 S Rangeline, Joplin. RELATED >> CHARGES FILED AGAINST MAN IN BANK ROBBERY According to the Probable Cause affidavit, “On May 9, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Great Southern Bank located at 1232 South Range Line Road,...
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — A Berryville High School senior was named as the victim in a fatal car accident that took place Sunday night, May 15. Arkansas State Police say 18-year-old Matthew Jay Hausman was driving down County Road 601 in Carroll County when he lost control of the vehicle. The Police say the car went off the left side of the road, hit a tree and left the car overturned on its top.
WEBB CITY, Mo. – Webb City school officials say there’s an ongoing investigation after the death of a student. They say they are working with local authorities regarding the events that lead to the death. KOAM has been calling for information about the incident that happened on May...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fixture of Springfield’s beer scene has announced it will close up shop the first week of June. Lost Signal Brewing Company posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that it will close on June 4, 2022. In the post, the owners of Lost Signal thanked the community for support over the last […]
JOPLIN, Mo. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Joplin. Police say the shooting happened Monday night after 6:00 pm around the intersection of 5th and South Connor. Witnesses say numerous shots were fired. Authorities are not releasing any names or information about a possible suspect. Click here to follow the latest...
Oklahoma is home to some of the most terrifying tales, urban legends, and haunted places. From one end of the state to the other, there are ghost stories and unexplained phenomena just about everywhere you go. Including dark county roads! Have you ever heard about the mysterious 'Spooklight Road' in N.E. Oklahoma?
