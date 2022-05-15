ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Hundreds gather for abortion rights rally in Greenville

wspa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds gather for abortion rights rally in Greenville. Funeral held for Spartanburg Co. man found in shallow …. ‘Assault on Mt. Mitchell’ ride sells out, attracts …....

www.wspa.com

Comments / 11

Just Sayin
3d ago

Too bad the people are so uneducated for the cause they are fighting fo to actually know the Over turning RvW does not abolish Abortiin rights. it just sends it back to the states

Reply
3
Related
FOX Carolina

Historically Black Church Celebrates 150 Years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Greenville’s oldest historically black churches is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Built-in 1872, Tabernacle Baptist Church was planted on the corner of Mayberry and Hudson Street and continues to serve the community through faith and fellowship. “There’s a major historical significance with 150...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said more than two dozen suspects were busted in an investigation into drug trafficking for Mexican cartels that were linked to an Upstate restaurant. Drug trafficking was being facilitated by the owners of Greenville restaurant Los Primos, according...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies responding to scene in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are responding to a scene for a possible shooting, according to Greenville County Dispatch. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 9:39 p.m. for a possible shooting on Polar Valley Lane. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Health
Spartanburg County, SC
Health
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Anderson, SC
Greenville, SC
Society
Spartanburg County, SC
Society
FOX Carolina

Warrants: Woman shot man in the back in Pickens County

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is charged with attempted murder after deputies say she shot a man in the back in Pickens County on Tuesday. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting on Tankersley Drive where a 53-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper back.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

15-year-old reported missing in South Carolina

WALHALLA, S.C. — Authorities in Oconee County, South Carolina, are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old. Walhalla police said Leia Littleton, 15, was last seen at Highland Glen Apartments on May 15. Police said she could be with a man named Travis in the Seneca or Greenville areas.
WALHALLA, SC
FOX Carolina

Signs show growing concern about development in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Concerns about the ever-changing landscape have become more evident in rural areas of Laurens County. Over the past week, a growing number of neighbors have posted signs pleading for support to save farmland from vanishing. Susan Stewart started the sign campaign in response to...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Brothers convicted of stabbing two outside Greenville nightclub

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Greenville brothers were convicted of attempted murder on Friday for stabbing victims outside a Greenville nightclub in 2018. The stabbings happened in the parking lot of VIBE, a club on East North Street on Sep. 22, 2018. Juan Carlos Alvarez and Luis Armando Alvarez...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Caught On Camera#Protest#Greenville Funeral#Spartanburg Co#Mt Mitchell#Christ Church Southside#Christian#Coroner S Office
FOX Carolina

SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report ranked the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the country for 2022 to 2023, based on net migration to each metro area. Charleston was ranked...
SPARTANBURG, SC
richmondobserver

Nearly 150 earn graduate degrees, as Booker urges students to be ‘proximate’

WINGATE — In the age of Covid, Dr. Russell Booker wants us to move closer together, not farther apart — at least metaphorically. The 1991 Wingate University graduate told students at Wingate’s graduate Commencement ceremony on Wednesday that in order to be compassionate, and therefore extraordinary, they need to get “proximate” to others.
WINGATE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
wspa.com

Anderson Co. turning eye sore into green space

Deputies investigating brush fires along Swamp Rabbit …. Vehicle of interest identified in connection to deadly …. Some Spartanburg Co. residents see damage after severe …. How to get rent, mortgage and utilities assistance. Monday’s high school playofs. Spartanburg Co.’s fiscal budget heavily impacted …. 3 assaulted in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

SC Gov. McMaster signs 66 bills into law

COLUMBIA S.C. (WSPA) — In the last few days, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed 66 bills into state law, including the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which prevents transgender men from competing in public school athletics, and the “Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act” that allows military veterans to deduct retirement payments from income.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy