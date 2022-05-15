ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

Hagan breaks Virginia track record in Funny Car qualifying

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. — Matt Hagan made the quickest Funny Car run in Virginia Motorsports Park history Saturday to top qualifying for the Virginia NHRA Nationals.

Hagan had a 3.853-second pass at 331.45 mph in Tony Stewart Racing’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second No. 1 of the season and 44th overall.

Brittany Force was the fastest in Top Fuel and Angie Smith topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup, also with track-record runs.

Force topped her Friday track-record run twice Saturday, finishing with a 3.654 at 333.333. Smith had a 6.756 at 201.37, on a Buell.

