EXCLUSIVE: Sam Wood has plenty of reasons to smile after landing a whopping $71million deal for the sale of his fitness program and welcoming another baby girl with wife Snezana

Former Bachelor star Sam Wood has plenty of reasons to smile.

The 41-year-old personal trainer beamed on Wednesday as he went for an afternoon stroll in Melbourne, with his daughter Charlie Lane.

He looked like he was on cloud nine while doting on his little girl, whom he shares with wife Snezana, just a week after he sold his fitness program, 28 by Sam Wood, for a whopping $71million.

Sam cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt which he teamed up with black jeans and a a army green coloured puffer jacket.

The proud dad was seen holding a large A3 sheet with his daughter's drawing as he picked her up from child care.

It comes after the Melbourne-based personal trainer and entrepreneur sold the program to myDNA, which provides customers with personalised fitness and health plans based on an analysis of their DNA results.

Under the deal, Wood will become an investor in myDNA, holding a five per cent stake.

Since launching 28 by Sam Wood in 2016, the program has attracted more than 400,000 individual users and partnered up with the likes of Woolworths and Blackmores vitamins.

Thanks to the myDNA deal, Wood plans to 'supercharge growth [and] add incredible new tech features and personalisation' to the program and app.

'I think that's why we've had the success that we've had, and myDNA, what they have that we find really attractive is that extra level of personalisation through genomics,' he told the Australian Financial Review.

Dennis Bastas, chairman of myDNA, told AFR that 28 by Sam Wood's custom-designed app and website was a big factor in the $71million deal.

'Sam's got a great following, and the platform itself is a beautiful user experience, which to be honest, from the myDNA perspective, the attractiveness in acquiring his business was all people that went along with it,' Bastas said.

Wood made headlines earlier this year when he uploaded side-by-side photos of himself, showing how he went from having a 'dad bod' to looking like a bodybuilder in two months.

The father of four explained he'd gained weight in the lead-up to the Christmas holidays and decided to follow his own 28 by Sam Wood program to get back in shape.

Online trolls were quick to accuse Wood of deliberately making himself appear bigger in the 'before' photo by 'pushing out his stomach' and hunching his back.

Addressing the backlash in an Instagram video days later, Wood said: 'To the sceptics and the haters, it's all good I get it.

'The photo on the left is me and it was taken in the last week of August last year. I'm not sticking my guts out. They were just out and my posture was many of things suffering.

'I'm not sharing this as marketing ploy. I'm sharing it to show that I'm real and was struggling like so many others as so many assume that as a fitness guy I'm always in good shape.'

Happy ending: The fitness mogul is married to Snezana Wood (née Markoski), whom he met on the third season of The Bachelor in 2015