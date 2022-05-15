ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Wood has plenty of reasons to smile after landing a whopping $71million deal for the sale of his fitness program and welcoming another baby girl with wife Snezana

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former Bachelor star Sam Wood has plenty of reasons to smile.

The 41-year-old personal trainer beamed on Wednesday as he went for an afternoon stroll in Melbourne, with his daughter Charlie Lane.

He looked like he was on cloud nine while doting on his little girl, whom he shares with wife Snezana, just a week after he sold his fitness program, 28 by Sam Wood, for a whopping $71million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPAZe_0feYYeHs00
The $71 million man! Sam Wood had every reason to smile after as he was spotted running errands in Melbourne after landing a multi-million deal for the sale of his fitness program

Sam cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt which he teamed up with black jeans and a a army green coloured puffer jacket.

The proud dad was seen holding a large A3 sheet with his daughter's drawing as he picked her up from child care.

It comes after the Melbourne-based personal trainer and entrepreneur sold the program to myDNA, which provides customers with personalised fitness and health plans based on an analysis of their DNA results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7OzE_0feYYeHs00
Spotted: The 41-year-old personal trainer beamed on Wednesday as he went for an afternoon stroll in Melbourne, with his daughter Charlie Lane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hA8oQ_0feYYeHs00
No wonder he's smiling! He looked like he was on cloud nine while doting on his little girl, whom he shares with wife Snezana, just a week after he sold his fitness program, 28 by Sam Wood, for a whopping $71million

Under the deal, Wood will become an investor in myDNA, holding a five per cent stake.

Since launching 28 by Sam Wood in 2016, the program has attracted more than 400,000 individual users and partnered up with the likes of Woolworths and Blackmores vitamins.

Thanks to the myDNA deal, Wood plans to 'supercharge growth [and] add incredible new tech features and personalisation' to the program and app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDN1H_0feYYeHs00
Stroll: The proud dad was seen holding a large A3 sheet with his daughter's drawing as he picked her up from child care
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4srL_0feYYeHs00
Business savvy: Since launching 28 by Sam Wood in 2016, the program has attracted more than 400,000 individual users and partnered up with the likes of Woolworths and Blackmores vitamins

'I think that's why we've had the success that we've had, and myDNA, what they have that we find really attractive is that extra level of personalisation through genomics,' he told the Australian Financial Review.

Dennis Bastas, chairman of myDNA, told AFR that 28 by Sam Wood's custom-designed app and website was a big factor in the $71million deal.

'Sam's got a great following, and the platform itself is a beautiful user experience, which to be honest, from the myDNA perspective, the attractiveness in acquiring his business was all people that went along with it,' Bastas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTQad_0feYYeHs00
Business: The Melbourne-based personal trainer sold the program to myDNA, which provides customers with personalised fitness and health plans based on an analysis of their DNA results

Wood made headlines earlier this year when he uploaded side-by-side photos of himself, showing how he went from having a 'dad bod' to looking like a bodybuilder in two months.

The father of four explained he'd gained weight in the lead-up to the Christmas holidays and decided to follow his own 28 by Sam Wood program to get back in shape.

Online trolls were quick to accuse Wood of deliberately making himself appear bigger in the 'before' photo by 'pushing out his stomach' and hunching his back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCzTW_0feYYeHs00
His own best advertisement: Wood made headlines earlier this year when he uploaded side-by-side photos of himself, showing how he went from having a 'dad bod' to looking like a bodybuilder in two months by following his 28 by Sam Wood program

Addressing the backlash in an Instagram video days later, Wood said: 'To the sceptics and the haters, it's all good I get it.

'The photo on the left is me and it was taken in the last week of August last year. I'm not sticking my guts out. They were just out and my posture was many of things suffering.

'I'm not sharing this as marketing ploy. I'm sharing it to show that I'm real and was struggling like so many others as so many assume that as a fitness guy I'm always in good shape.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZ0AP_0feYYeHs00
Happy ending: The fitness mogul is married to Snezana Wood (née Markoski), whom he met on the third season of The Bachelor in 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVfx1_0feYYeHs00
Baby joy: The reality TV couple, who have been married for four years, welcomed their third daughter together, Harper Jones, on May 4

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Wood
Daily Mail

TOWIE star Charlie King reveals his botched nose job plunged him into 'depths of despair' as he opens up about battle with body dysmorphia to MPs probing pressures of social media

Ex-The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star Charlie King has revealed how a botched nose job plunged him into the 'depths of despair'. The 36-year-old, who starred in the ITV reality TV show until 2013, opened up to MPs today about his battle with body dysmorphia. Mr King told how...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Vitamin#Tech#Woolworths#Blackmores#Mydna
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Woman whose best friend posed as a man she fancied online to scam her out of £117,000 reveals she's battled suicidal thoughts and is too anxious to work or use public transport

A woman who was scammed out of £117,000 by her best friend divided the opinion of ITV's This Morning viewers after revealing the incident has left her anxious and unable to trust anyone enough to go out in public. Susan Hughes told presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Makes my stomach sick': Christina Haack's ex Ant Anstead blasts her again for using son as 'puppet' on Instagram for 'commercial gain' amid ugly custody war

Ant Anstead recently accused his ex-wife Christina Hall of exploiting their son Hudson for financial gain on social media but is now defending his right to share snaps of the toddler online. The 43-year-old was branded a hypocrite by a fan of Christina's who called him out in an Instagram...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

361K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy