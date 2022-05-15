ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Snowy Egret Flying Effortlessly Across The Village Of Fenney

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis snowy egret was spotted flying effortlessly...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowy Egret#Https
Tracey Folly

Man walks around Walmart for 8 hours to escape his wife on his day off

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, she had a coworker who hated spending time with his wife. For the most part, he and his wife worked opposite shifts. When she was off from work, he was busy at his job. When he had the day off, his wife was out of the house at work. It was just the way he liked it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy