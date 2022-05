TULSA, Oklahoma - The heat was a factor on Wednesday as fans piled in for the last day of practice rounds for the 2022 PGA Championship at Tulsa Southern Hills. It started early and became a real concern, especially with many parents bringing children along. With EMSA issuing its first Medical Heat Alert of 2022 on Wednesday it's an important reminder to stay hydrated during this warm summer-like weather.

TULSA, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO